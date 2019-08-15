Tequila Avión Announces Partnership With 21 Savage

NEW YORK— Tequila Avión is proud to announce its new partnership with Grammy-nominated artist, 21 Savage, as part of its new “Depart. Elevate. Arrive.” campaign. Inspired by the vibrancy of modern Mexico City, “Depart. Elevate. Arrive.” introduces a bold, new look for Avión and celebrates the brand’s heritage and passion for aviation, while targeting consumers who are adventurers in both mind and spirit. Throughout the campaign, Avión will highlight those who have forged their own paths by having a borderless mindset and a desire to experience the new and different in order to create a more vibrant life, beginning with 21 Savage.

An aspiring pilot, 21 Savage shares the brand’s passion for the sky and embrace of this mindset, “I grew up wanting to fly and pursued my pilot’s license as soon as I was able. When I’m in the air flying, there’s nothing like it. No traffic, no borders. With a borderless mindset, I’m able to bring everything I’ve seen, a worldly point of view, into my creative process. Into my art. It brings my art to an elevated space and that’s the heart of this partnership. Elevating creativity through being borderless.” The visually stunning new spot was filmed inside of the Tabernacle music venue in Atlanta, GA where 21 Savage recently performed three sold-out shows.

“21 Savage has been the perfect partner to bring forth our vision and showcase the new world of Tequila Avión. I am incredibly proud to unveil this fresh new direction throughout the campaign,” says Marnie Corrigan, Brand Engagement Director, Tequila Avión. Casey McGrath, CCO, Night After Night, Avión’s strategic and creative agency added, “The language we use is ‘from up here’. The brand is made from agave grown at the highest elevations, giving us a different vantage point. A positive view of the world and its potential. We’re partnering with both bold visual artists and musicians like 21 Savage that are elevating culture while encouraging everyone to embrace a borderless mindset.”

With this new campaign, Tequila Avión is delivering a fresh, new perspective to the ultra-premium tequila category with bright and bold disruptive packaging. In August 2019, the brand released a new collector’s edition canister featuring artwork by famed Mexican graphic designer Seher One. The artist has also designed murals throughout Downtown Los Angeles to highlight the new brand direction.

Avión is encouraging others to have the freedom to be bold and depart the norm. As part of this new world, they are proud to celebrate those who use their love of exploration and discovery to fuel their own creativity and grow our global community.

Join Avión as they Depart. Elevate. Arrive. For more information, visit @tequilaavion on Instagram and Twitter or tequilaavion.com.

About 21 Savage

With an unapologetic flow, bulletproof bars, and deadly hooks, 21 Savage left an indelible mark on hip-hop as a true original. His full-length debut, Issa Album, clinched #2 behind Jay-Z’s 4:44 on the Billboard Top 200, earned a gold certification from the RIAA, and garnered widespread acclaim from Pitchfork, XXL, and more. At the same time, it produced a string of definitive hits for 2017, including the triple-platinum “Bank Account,” sparking him to launch his nationwide 21 Savage Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign to teach kids basic money management skills and how to open bank accounts. Within months of its release, he returned to the top of the charts on the collaborative epic, Without Warning, alongside Offset and Metro Boomin. It landed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 and yielded the platinum “Ghostface Killers” [feat. Travis Scott]. Simultaneously, he was featured on the year’s biggest hit, Post Malone’s six-times platinum “rockstar” and joined his collaborator for a sold out summer tour. Showing a greater 21 Savage, i am > i was, brings us closer and takes it to the next level all around, having earned a Platinum plaque and seeing 21 Savage on his North American headlining tour.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world’s second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company’s leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram’s® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob’s Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As “creators of conviviality,” we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: responsibility.org.