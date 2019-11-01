The GlenDronach Announces Two New Limited-Release Single Malt Scotch Whisky Expressions

SCOTLAND– The GlenDronach has announced the release of two highly-anticipated bottlings which speak to the historic distillery’s mastery of Sherry cask maturation – The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 8 and The GlenDronach Master Vintage 1993.

Available in U.S. and global markets, these two new expressions from acclaimed Master Blender Rachel Barrie represent The GlenDronach’s tradition, since 1826, of marrying Highland spirit with Spanish sherry oak to produce a richly-sherried, robust and complex Single Malt Scotch Whisky distinguished for its exceptional finesse and memorable finish.

The eighth release of the Cask Strength Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, the Cask Strength Batch 8 offers insight into the prestigious distillery’s signature style. Matured for ten years in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks, it is bottled at 61% ABV.

“The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 8 is incredibly rich and full-bodied, the result of years of slow maturation in Pedro Ximénez puncheons, quarter casks and Oloroso sherry butts,” Barrie explains. “Casks were individually selected, combined and bottled at natural cask strength to deliver maximum character and depth.”

The GlenDronach Master Vintage 1993 is a taste of a highly revered vintage and an example of the finest sherry cask aging. To create this masterpiece, Master Blender Barrie hand-selected Pedro Xime´nez and Oloroso sherry casks laid down in the Highland distillery in 1993.

“With a quarter of a century slowly maturing in our renowned Andaluci´an casks, The GlenDronach Master Vintage 1993, aged for 25 years, has developed profound layers of depth and complexity, leading to an exceedingly long, voluptuous and memorable finish,” Barrie said.

As is the case for all The GlenDronach expressions, these two Scotch whiskies are non-chill filtered and absorb color naturally over time from aging in Spanish oak.

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 8

Suggested Retail Price: $95 for a 750ml bottle

ABV: 61%

Tasting Notes:

Aromas: Sandalwood, oak and rich aromatic Columbian coffee with dark honey, cocoa and Brazilian nuts

Taste: Mocha, caramel macchiato and cherry chocolate cake, layered with dates, plum skin and sultana raisins

Finish: Exceedingly long finish, espresso coffee and cocoa with hints of liquorice and cherry tobacco

The GlenDronach Master Vintage 1993

Suggested Retail Price: $350 for a 750ml bottle

ABV: 48.2%

Tasting Notes:

Aromas: Rich brandy-laced fruitcake and marzipan on a base of smoked walnut and toasted raisin bread

Taste: Cocoa-dusted coffee and sultana brioche brightened by a twist of baked orange rind and the juiciness of prune oil

Finish: Long velvet taste of rich cocoa and dates as pecan toffee lingers into the sumptuous finish

About The GlenDronach Distillery

Nestled in the valley of Forgue, deep in the East Highland hills, is The GlenDronach, one of the oldest licensed distilleries in Scotland. The GlenDronach is of true Highland style: a complex and full-bodied spirit, perfect for slow aging in Spanish sherry oak. At The GlenDronach Distillery, they have carried forth the tradition of its founder James Allardice since 1826, aging its Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky in the finest Spanish Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía in Spain. They continue to work towards mastering the art of sherry cask aging, and its Highland whiskies are recognized for their deep color and rich flavor profiles, which range from sweet fruity flavors, from the Pedro Ximénez casks selected, to the dry and nutty notes, from superb Oloroso casks. Its well-kept secrets have been guarded for nearly 200 years by a parliament of rooks who love The GlenDronach so much they try to nest in its warehouses. The distillery folk believe as long as the rooks remain at the distillery, it will be good for the whisky.