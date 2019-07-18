The Long Drink Now Available Across New Jersey

NEW YORK— The Long Drink, a top selling, legendary, category of alcoholic beverages in Finland, whose origins go back to 1952, is now widely available across New Jersey via a distribution partnership with Allied Beverage, LLC, New Jersey’s Leading Purveyor of Fine Wine, Beverages and Spirits. The category was brought to America for the first time last year by the next generation of Finns who wanted the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink, with New Jersey being the most recent market the award-winning brand has broken into.

“We’re committed to the continuing the expansion of Long Drink across the United States and are thrilled to be working alongside Allied Beverage and their team,” said Evan Burns, co-founder of Long Drink. “Over the coming months as we introduce the brand to the New Jersey market, we will rely on the market expertise that Allied brings to support consumer awareness and sales,” adds Burns.

“Allied is excited to kick off our relationship with the team at The Long Drink. The Long Drink brand is situated for substantial growth in the New Jersey market. We look forward to working with them and supporting this extraordinary brand across New Jersey,” said Tom Fandel, VP of Supplier Relations and Innovation. “Initial interest and orders ahead of the launch have been so strong that we’ve already increased our initial order from Long Drink by almost double.”

The Long Drink plans to introduce new offerings, working off of the core product, and will continue to expand to new markets. The brand will be supporting by local sales and marketing initiatives via brand partnerships, public relations campaigns, influencer marketing and media buys.

About The Long Drink

“Long Drink” is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland – a legend that is now available in America. The roots of long drinks go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki. The small and poor country was still recovering from World War II. Yet, the Finns wanted to give tourists an unforgettable experience. However, the officials had a concern: how to serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors?! To solve this they came up with a revolutionary idea of a new liquor drink and so the first long drinks were born. Finally this legend has been brought to America by the next generation of Finns who want the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink. The Long Drink garnered a Gold Medal (94 Rating) at the prestigious 2019 New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC). The Long Drink is currently available in Connecticut, Georgia, Nevada, New York and New Jersey. The Long Drink portfolio includes The Long Drink and Long Drink Zero. For additional information, please visit thelongdrink.com and @TheLongDrink.