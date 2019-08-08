The Long Drink Unveils Long Drink Zero

NEW YORK— The Long Drink, a top selling, legendary, category of alcoholic beverages in Finland, whose origins go back to 1952, is pleased to introduce Long Drink Zero. The first new product extension off of the legendary Finnish beverage category, which possesses the distinctive, thirst-quenching taste of the core Long Drink product, Zero is now widely available across the United States.

Zero continues the tradition of the classic Long Drink recipe, combining the origins of the past with the modern day processing and technology of the future, the result is an award-winning, refreshing, citrus soda with a premium liquor kick. The category of ‘long drink’ was brought to America for the first time last year by the next generation of Finns who wanted the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink.

“Long Drink is taking a big step forward with the introduction of Zero, our first product off of the original, demand has been incredible,” said Evan Burns, co-founder, of Long Drink. “Our distributors liked the taste so much for a zero sugar product we sold out before we even shipped the first case.”

At 92 calories, 0% sugar and canned at 5.5% alc./vol., Zero makes its debut in the middle of summer as many consumers are enjoying beverages outside with friends and family, Zero is the perfect accessory to any gathering. A mixture of carbonation, grapefruit and juniper berries with gin, Zero is a modern take on a classic. Zero is now available for purchase via The Long Drink website and at a variety of premium liquor stores, bars and restaurants.

“It was our dream for many years to bring Long Drink to the United States, the introduction of Zero marks a momentums occasion for our company and for Finland as so many more Americans will be able to enjoy classic beverage and for the first time ever, with less calories,” says Ere Partanen, Head Production and Product Development, at Long Drink. “It’s amazing to see how far the company has come in the last year, we are really looking forward to the future of Long Drink here in the US and continuing to innovate, develop and introduce new product offerings off of the classic Long Drink from our home country.”

The roots of ‘long drinks’ go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, a time when a country of four million people was still poor and recovering from World War II. Full of pride, the Finns wanted to give athletes and tourists an unforgettable experience. However, the officials had a concern: how to serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors?! To solve this, they came up with a revolutionary idea of a new liquor drink and so the first long drinks were born.

Since introducing The Long Drink brand to the United States in 2019, the company has rapidly expanded the brand across markets including; New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Connecticut and Georgia. Zero marks an important step for the brand as the company continues to innovate and enter new US markets. Long Drink has plans to introduce several new products in the coming months.

About The Long Drink

For additional information, please visit thelongdrink.com and @TheLongDrink.