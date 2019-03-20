Theobald & Oppenheimer Launches Brand Partnership with LNJ Brands, Hires Brand Director

TRUMBAUERSVILLE, Pa.— Theobald & Oppenheimer, curator of Single Prop Rum and Faber Spirits, has announced a new distribution partnership with LNJ Brands to expand the presence of Single Prop Rum within the New York market. Complementing the partnership, Theobald & Oppenheimer announced a new hire, Kyle Harder, as brand director.

The rum, which is sourced from the Caribbean and blended with real coconut water, launched in the Pennsylvania market in April 2018. In less than a year, the brand experienced a tremendous response from consumers and industry professionals alike. The brand is now available in 500+ on and off-premise retailers throughout the state, including the Greater Philadelphia area, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh.

Single Prop Rum was introduced to the New York market in December of 2018, and is available for purchase at multiple retailers including Ninth Avenue Wine & Liquors and Goodfellas Wines & Spirits, and numerous popular bars and restaurants, including Sweetwater Social in NoHo, Alejandro’s Tapas Bar in Queens and Campania Coal-Fired Pizza locations throughout the city.

As of March 1, LNJ is the official distribution partner for Single Prop Rum, expanding the brand’s New York presence significantly. In addition to Single Prop, LNJ currently distributes a robust portfolio of premium wine and spirits brands throughout the entire state of New York with a focus in the metropolitan area.

Leading market growth efforts, Kyle Harder has been appointed as brand director of the Theobald & Oppenheimer brand portfolio. Harder earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan, during which time he also worked at the leading global spirits supplier Diageo on the innovation team, which included work on The Naked Turtle Rum brand.

Following his work with Diageo, Harder spent two years as associate brand manager at Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, and most recently dedicated four years as brand manager and senior brand manager at Proximo Spirits, where he managed 1800 Tequila and 1800 The Ultimate Margarita, helping 1800 Tequila to achieve “Blue Chip” brand status by Shanken News and launching the “Just Refined Enough” brand campaign.

“I look forward to working with the company’s ownership team to continue building the already great brand portfolio and launching new innovative growth brands,” explained Harder. “Each brand within the portfolio embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of a startup, yet operates with the same ambition as our larger competitors. Single Prop Rum has an extremely unique, and real, brand story that is resonating with environmentally-conscious millennial consumers.”

In addition to Single Prop Rum, Theobald & Oppenheimer portfolio produces Faber Spirits, a line of simple, easy-drinking spirits sold throughout Pennsylvania. Theobald & Oppenheimer is also planning a third innovative product launch in late 2019.

About Single Prop Rum

Inspired by a journey island hopping through the Caribbean in a small single prop airplane, Single Prop Rum was born. A nod to the Caribbean tradition of slicing open fresh coconuts and pouring in locally made rum, Single Prop Rum sources unaged, virgin rum directly from the Caribbean and brings it to proof with USDA certified organic coconut water. In each sip, the coconut water creates a smooth, silky mouthfeel followed by a traditional warmth and sweetness common in a light rum, ending with subtle notes of banana and sugar apple. The spirit embodies the pure essence of the Caribbean, inspiring patrons to proactively seek out new adventures both near and far. Single Prop encourages the world to “Journey Responsibly,” and join Single Prop in its mission to appreciate and preserve the world’s wonders through environmentally conscious drinking habits, such as the use of paper biodegradable straws over single-use plastic ones. “Journey Responsibly” also embodies an emphasis on responsible alcohol consumption.

About Theobald & Oppenheimer

Established in 2012, Theobald & Oppenheimer (T&O) is a tribute to an era come and gone. T&O began the old-fashioned way: delivering spirits to bars by hand, something that had not been done in T&O’s home state, Pennsylvania, since before prohibition. T&O is in a building that at its peak, prided itself on using tried and true techniques to make high quality cigars under a variety of different brand names. Over a century later, T&O is carrying on the tradition that first occupied the space by curating a collection of spirits brands united by the same commitment to authenticity, craftsmanship and ingenuity. Spirits included in the Theobald & Oppenheimer portfolio include Single Prop Rum and FABER Spirits.