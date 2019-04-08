WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye Whiskey Launches in US

SHOREHAM, Vt.— WhistlePig, the No. 1 distiller in the fast growing, ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category, has announced the debut of WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye Whiskey to the US market. Several years in the making by WhistlePig’s celebrated Master Distiller, Dave Pickerell, alongside WhistlePig’s Master Blender, Pete Lynch, PiggyBack is the whiskey Dave was most passionate about and is truly the culmination of his legacy, as so many will be able to enjoy it.

Made with 100 percent rye, aged six years and bottled at 96.56 proof, WhistlePig PiggyBack offers the perfect profile for cocktails, at a versatile price-point (SRP: 49.99 per 750ml). Initial launch markets for WhistlePig PiggyBack in 2019 include Illinois, Tennessee, Florida, D.C. and Missouri. WhistlePig PiggyBack will be available for online purchase starting April 2019, shipping to most US states, via Caskers.com.

Dave’s vision was always to respect tradition, embrace progress, and bring friends together over the world’s greatest rye whiskey. WhistlePig PiggyBack is the realization of Dave’s dream to create the best aged rye whiskey for your cocktail. He chose the name PiggyBack to express the love and respect he had for the bartending community. The Pig on the bottle is not wearing a traditional Top hat but a Stetson hat. The hat was Dave’s trademark, and he rarely was seen without it. The bottle design is adapted from the distinctive WhistlePig shape, for ease of handling by bartenders.

“On behalf of Dave Pickerell, and all of us here at WhistlePig, we are pleased to share with you the latest expression in our unparalleled offering of aged rye whiskeys, one of Dave’s final creations. WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye is a gift from Dave to his friends across the country and around the world, and of course, the bartenders who helped forge the WhistlePig brand from the very beginning,” said Jeff Kozak, CEO, of WhistlePig.

With the introduction of WhistlePig PiggyBack, at a more accessible price-point, WhistlePig will expand and bolster its involvement in events, sponsorships, and activations on both a regional and national level. PiggyBack will be supported in the market via an all-encompassing marketing campaign, under the tagline “Together We Ryed,” bringing the brand to life the across several platforms: sports, entertainment, food, and travel, reaching WhistlePig’s current and future fan base.

Suggested Cocktail Recipe

A classic ode to an old friend. Add all ingredients to a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe, and garnish with a lemon peel.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye

.75 oz dry vermouth

.75 Campari

WhistlePig PiggyBack Tasting Notes

On the nose, fresh cinnamon and black peppercorn mingle, with a hint of tangerine and grapefruit zest. The palate is powerfully spicy, with cocoa, cardamom and cured leather flavors enhancing the grain forward character of this classic rye. The finish is wonderfully lengthy, with baking spices, oak and vanilla lingering, and hints of citrus throughout.

About WhistlePig

Founded in 2008, WhistlePig is the premier aged rye whiskey, featuring the bold and often untapped flavor of rye. WhistlePig is leading a surge of innovation in the emerging field of North American whiskey. As the most decorated rye whiskey – having received the coveted ‘Best in Show Whiskey’ title from the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, WhistlePig is widely viewed as the world’s finest Rye. With the opening of its distillery on its 500-acre Vermont farm in the fall of 2015, WhistlePig has also become one of the leading farm-to-bottle rye whiskeys in the world.