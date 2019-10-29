WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Launches New Boss Hog Edition ‘The Samurai Scientist’

Shoreham, Vt. — WhistlePig, the No. 1 distiller in the fast growing, ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category [1], is pleased to introduce their newest edition of The Boss Hog: The Samurai Scientist. Now available for pre-order via Caskers, The Samurai Scientist is a sixteen-year-old, single barrel, straight rye whiskey that is powerfully complex and distinctly unique from anything WhistlePig has introduced before.

The Samurai Scientist is named for a legendary Japanese chemist, Jokichi Takamine, the pioneer who introduced koji fermentation to the American whiskey industry in the 19th century. The limited-edition whiskey is the embodiment of a genuine collaboration between WhistlePig’s team and Japanese brewers from Kitaya, an award-winning sake, shochu and umeshu producer located near Yame City in Fukuoka Prefecture on Japan’s Kyushu Island. The umeshu used is Saikoo, a uniquely traditional, aged umeshu made by Kitaya. The whiskey was distilled in Canada using koji fermentation and aged for sixteen years before being finished in umeshu seasoned barrels and bottled by hand on the WhistlePig Farm in Shoreham, Vermont.

“It was an honor to work alongside the team at Kitaya to bring this collaboration to life in the form of the first American whiskey finished in Japanese umeshu barrels,” said CEO Jeff Kozak. “With the introduction of The Samurai Scientist, WhistlePig continues to pave the way for innovation across the rye category. Dave Pickerell committed to five promises for The Boss Hog, including being distinctly unique from anything we’ve done before. He had a thirst for exploring and trialing techniques from around the world, and Takamine was likeminded in propelling whiskey innovation across continents. This vision continues to drive us to explore beyond the limits of American Whiskey.”

“We finished one of our oldest whiskeys in barrels that held Kitaya’s eleven-year-old umeshu,” WhistlePig master blender Pete Lynch. “With umeshu being an intensely aromatic spirit, it does not take long to impart deeply complex flavors. Each barrel of The Samurai Scientist is bottled at proof. Only 90 barrels exist and each bottle notes the barrel number and proof, ranging between 120 – 122.”

On the nose, The Samurai Scientist is intensely aromatic, with cinnamon, maple syrup and toasted marshmallow. Upon tasting, you’ll find bold notes of tobacco, ginger, baking spices and savory umami. After some time in the glass, and with a few drops of water, the whiskey reveals rich and complex notes of rye spice, oak char and vanilla. The finish on The Samurai Scientist is incredibly long, with oak spice, char and just a touch of smoke.

The Samurai Scientist is crowned by a hand-made Danforth pewter stopper representing Takamine’s family heritage and ground-breaking contributions in the field of chemistry. It is presented in a gift box elaborating his story.

The Samurai Scientist is available in a750ml bottle at 60 – 61% alc./vol. with a suggested retail price of $499.99. Like the other Boss Hog editions before it, The Samurai Scientist will be sold at a variety of premium liquor stores, bars and restaurants across the United States, entering select international markets in the coming weeks, and is now available for pre-sale via Caskers.com.

About WhistlePig

Founded in 2008, WhistlePig is the premier aged rye whiskey, featuring the bold and often untapped flavor of rye. WhistlePig is leading a surge of innovation in the emerging field of North American whiskey. As the most decorated rye whiskey – having received the coveted ‘Best in Show Whiskey’ title from the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, WhistlePig is widely viewed as the world’s finest Rye. With the opening of its distillery on its 500-acre Vermont farm in the fall of 2015, WhistlePig has also become one of the leading farm-to-bottle rye whiskeys in the world. www.whistlepigrye.com

[1] Ultra-premium and luxury rye category defined as all rye whiskies in the U.S. sold at $75 or higher per 0.75L bottle at retail (Source: IWSR 2016)