Wild Tonic Manufacturer Good Omen Bottling Partners with Crescent Crown Distributing

COTTONWOOD, Ariz.— Good Omen Bottling, LLC manufacturers of WILD TONIC Jun and Crescent Crown Distributing, LLC have joined forces to offer unparalleled service, selection and refreshment to Arizona.

In the nearly four years since its founding, WILD TONIC has grown exponentially with sales consistently increasing by triple digits each year. According to SPINS, in a field of 2,467 beers, WILD TONIC Hard Jun is ranked 45. As of March 24, 2019, WILD TONIC posts impressive growth of 238 percent over the past 52 weeks.

“Our success stems from a lot of hard work by a team that is dedicated to creating the most delicious kombucha on the planet,” waxed WILD TONIC chief operating officer Dale Kamarata. He shared his enthusiasm about the new partnership, saying “Crescent Crown’s footprint changes everything! Although WILD TONIC is now available in 43 states, Arizona is still burgeoning with possibilities! That said, we couldn’t be more delighted to collaborate with Crescent Crown and Arizona-based MillerCoors affiliates: Canyon Distributing Company, Finley Distributing, LLC, and Legacy Beverage, LLC to spread the WILD love in our own back yard.” WILD TONIC founder and master brewer Holly Lyman described Arizona as “a mecca for adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts. And at the center of it all,” she continued “stands Sedona, the perfect place for our Jun. Whether you’re gazing at the Red Rocks, turquoise, or the starry skies, WILD TONIC offers sublime refreshment! And we are delighted that the beverage experts at Crescent Crown have offered their support in helping us expand throughout the state.”

Joe Cotroneo, Crescent Crown executive VP and general manager commented: “Crescent Crown distributing is very excited about the potential in the Kombucha category.” The 30-year industry veteran continued “And after seeing and learning about the difference that WILD TONIC brings to the party, we are even more positive about this brand’s bright future!”

Crescent Crown VP of sales & marketing Ian Yonushonis added “Crescent Crown has found a perfect partner in WILD TONIC and we are proud to represent their amazing line of Classic Jun-Kombucha and Hard Jun-Kombucha. The Kombucha space is incredibly hot right now and WILD TONIC delivers unmatched flavor with the highest possible quality.”

About Good Omen Bottling, LLC

At WILD TONIC, our passion is for pioneering cutting edge ferments in the world of Craft Brewing. Our award-winning Hard Jun Kombucha, along with our non-alcohol Jun, emanate mastery of the ancient art of fermentation with the unique use of sustainably sourced honey for an unparalleled signature smooth taste. We infuse exotic varietals of teas with organic fruits and botanicals to create light yet flavorful elixirs that promote an overall sense of wellbeing and elevated drinking experience. The effervescent nectar inside of each cobalt blue bottle is a crafted expression of our commitment to uncompromising quality, exceptional taste and conservation of the bee population for future generations. At WILD TONIC, we want you to feel good about what’s inside.

About Crescent Crown Distributing, LLC

One of the largest distributors in the United States, Crescent Crown sells and delivers more than 30 million cases annually in Arizona and Louisiana. From our warehouse to your customer’s hand, we are dedicated to delivering the highest-quality service and products. To learn more about the WILD TONIC brand, visit wildtonic.com.