8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey Debuts in Colorado

SAN DIEGO— America’s first 100% all-natural, chocolate-infused bourbon whiskey, 8-Ball premium chocolate whiskey, has secured a distribution deal with High Country Beverage that will introduce the in-demand, handcrafted spirit to Colorado. 8-Ball is one of the nation’s fastest-growing whiskey brands, as it has achieved exponential growth in both scope of distribution territories and number of agreement acquisitions. As part of a rapid national rollout, the brand has also realized distribution deals with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits in Nevada, and is also working with distributors in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

Established in 2017 by Julian Hard Cider (the first U.S. craft cider) founder Paul Thomas, 8-Ball (66 proof) inventively blends the world’s most popular flavor — chocolate — with the most notable spirit — whiskey. It’s handcrafted in small batches with all-natural chocolate and spices carefully selected from Madagascar, Indonesia and Mexico and premium aged bourbon. The result is a smooth and sophisticated flavor profile with subtle notes of oak, maple and vanilla. 8-Ball can be enjoyed on the rocks, as a shot or in a craft cocktail.

“At the core of the 8-Ball Chocolate Whiskey brand is one singular, perfect element— whiskey,” said 8-Ball founder Paul Thomas. “Colorado is known for a lot of things such as the fresh mountain air and rugged natural beauty, but with over 100 distilleries in the state, it is most importantly (at least to me) also known for whiskey. I believe if our product can make it here, then it can make it anywhere.”

“The launch of 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey exceeded our expectations and has been a tremendous success in our markets,” said Bryce Kopperud, High Country Beverage Vice President and General Manager. “The product is amazing and we have already seen multiple rebuys at larger quantities.”

Find 8-Ball in Colorado at 200 locations statewide — with 200+ additional pre-order accounts pending fulfillment — via the website’s ‘FIND’ widget, including online at www.kegnbottle.com. The price for a 750 ml bottle starts at $29.99. A percentage of every bottle sold supports the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) for grieving military families and Tuesday’s Children an organization that supports families of 9/11 victims.

To learn more about 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey, please visit www.8ballwhiskey.com and follow the brand on Instagram (@8ballwhiskey).

