Chivas Launches New Whisky Range Combining Heritage with Flavor Innovations

Blended Scotch whisky Chivas has launched the Chivas Extra 13 collection: a range of four 13 year old whiskies that deliver extra flavor thanks to the addition of one of four casks during the whisky-making process: Oloroso Sherry, Rum, American Rye, and Tequila.

The new collection is inspired by pioneering whisky blenders and founding brothers James and John Chivas who imported rums, exotic spices, and luxury food items from across the globe to their emporium at 13 King Street, Aberdeen. Each additional cask brought into the maturation or finishing process imparts its own unique combination of characteristics onto the Chivas blend, bringing a number of new flavor notes to the spirit for the first time:

Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask: the selective Oloroso Sherry cask maturation delivers a richer finish, with hints of sweet ripe pears in syrup, vanilla caramel, cinnamon sweets and almonds.

Chivas Extra 13 Rum Cask: the selective Rum cask finish delivers a sweet finish with rich flavors of juicy orange, sweet apricot jam and honey offset by warm and spicy cinnamon flavors.

Chivas Extra 13 American Rye Cask: the selective American Rye cask finish delivers an exceptionally smooth and mellow finish, with flavors of sweet and juicy orange and creamy milk chocolate.

Chivas Extra 13 Tequila Cask: the selective Tequila cask finish delivers a sweet and round finish, with hints of grapefruit and pineapple.

“The Extra 13 collection represents new territory for Chivas as we continue to open up the world of Scotch whisky to new audiences and fresh experiences,” said director of blending Sandy Hyslop. “At Chivas we believe that blended is better – and nowhere is this more evident than with our new collection, which blends exceptional Scotch with a diverse, internationally-inspired palette of flavors.”

With each new expression featuring artwork by renowned street artist Greg Gossel, Chivas has once again pushed the boundaries of traditional Scotch whisky with a fresh approach to pack design – blending images from its history with contemporary designs celebrating each finishing cask’s vibrant heritage.

The four new whiskies will be rolling out globally in select markets from March, with the Chivas Extra 13 Rum Cask available exclusively via travel retail outlets from July.

For More Information:

https://www.chivas.com/