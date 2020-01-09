Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia Announce Global Strategic Distribution Partnership for Teremana Tequila

LOS ANGELES— Siete Bucks Spirits, led by its Founder and Chairman Dwayne Johnson and Co-Founder Dany Garcia, today announce along with Co-Founders and industry vets Jenna Fagnan and Ken Austin, a strategic alliance and partnership to distribute Teremana Tequila globally with the Mast-Jägermeister organization beginning March 2020. Initial markets will include Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Teremana is an ultra-premium small batch, highlands tequila crafted in a small town in Jalisco, Mexico and founded by Dwayne Johnson. Teremana is crafted in an authentic and uncompromising manner, yet per Dwayne’s goal of creating the “Tequila of the People” it will be priced reasonably around $29.99 for the 750ml Blanco and $32.99 for the 750ml Reposado. Teremana will launch with three sizes; 375ml, 750ml and 1L. Further details on the brand will be shared closer to the March launch.