Holla Spirits Releases Statement on Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic

YORK, Pa.– Holla Spirits President Patrick Shorb issues statement on operations, online order availability and community support during COVID-19 pandemic:

After much discussion, research, and with the input of CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, Holla Spirits has decided to continue serving our community for the foreseeable future in a limited capacity, while suspending all production, tastings and events.

We are implementing new self-distancing measures in our facility, along with additional personal protective equipment and sanitary procedures, to pick, pack and ship previously produced spirits. We’ve confirmed FedEx delivery procedures have been updated with the safety of the community in mind. We will ship these spirits while supplies last and while it’s still safe to do so.

We are aware of the impact systemic closures will have on our community at large and, while we can’t aid all individuals and businesses affected, we would like to do our small part to aid in the ultimate recovery. Therefore, we are donating 20 percent of all online sales proceeds from now thru May 1 to the United States Bartenders’ Guild COVID-19 Relief Program and other virus-related causes. This will help us help those who have helped make Holla what it is today.

So, we ask that you hop on our website and place an order with us to help expedite the recovery of our partners in the hospitality community, our incredible team and small business. Small businesses make up the fabric of our communities, and we strongly encourage you to support your local establishments to help them weather the impact of the pandemic.

In addition to our communal donations, I am personally reimbursing our production staff for the two weeks of lost wages and call on other business leaders to do what they are able to. This type of gesture is the least we can do to support those that make us successful and it’s time to step up.

Please be aware that these decisions are fluid and we will shut down operations immediately if authorities determine e-commerce delivery to be detrimental.

Remember, it’s never a good idea to consume alcohol while sick and please follow the recommendations of the CDC and local authorities. Stay home and spend time with your loved ones!

