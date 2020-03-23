IZO Agave Spirits Launches New Collection

SAN DIEGO, Calif.– Savor the taste of old-world tradition in the newest collection of all-natural, handcrafted IZO Agave Spirits. Founded by Gaston Martinez – a native of Mexico – IZO offers premium, flavorful agave spirits produced sustainably right in the heart of rural Durango, according to centuries of tradition.

Following the successful release of an award-winning Mezcal Joven, IZO introduces an all-new handcrafted selection worth celebrating:

IZO Mezcal Reposado is crafted from wild agave hearts traditionally slow-roasted over volcanic rock and offers a velvety, subtly smoky flavor perfect for sipping. Aged at least two months in American Oak barrels, each batch carries a soft, seductive aroma of banana and green apples set against hints of warm vanilla and rich walnut.

IZO Mezcal Añejo also begins with the lightly crisp flavor of all-natural wild agave. After slow-roasting, each batch is aged at least 12 months in American Oak barrels for a rich depth of smoky flavor that warms the soul.

IZO Mezcal Ensamble artfully blends distilled Cenizo and Lamparilloagave – each wild-grown and native to high-altitude areas of Durango, Mexico – for an earthy, full-bodied flavor with a delightfully fruity finish.

IZO Sotol is distilled from the slow-roasted Mexican “Desert Spoon” plant. Maturing over 15 years and yielding only one bottle per plant, the distilled Sotolcarries hints of the lightly sweet piñas (or “hearts”) from which it is sourced.

IZO 100% Agave Tequila Extra Cristalino Añejo features the distinctive taste of Blue Agave native to the Mexican state of Jalisco. Aged for 3 years in wooden barrels for complexity of flavor, the spirit is then charcoal filtered to produce a bright, blanco finish.

Every step of the IZO production process is meticulously controlled “from ground to glass,” ensuring a perfectly-balanced, passionately produced spirit that serves as a delicious sipping liquor or cocktail base. Discover the rich history behind the full-bodied IZO Agave Spirits collection, along with refreshing cocktail recipes, at IZOMezcal.com.

About IZO Agave Spirits

Founded by Gaston Martinez – a native of Durango, Mexico – IZO offers a collection of premium, handcrafted agave spirits produced sustainably right in the heart of this rural town according to centuries of tradition. Made sustainably from slow-roasted, wild agave hearts harvested on local ranches, every sip of award-winning IZO Mezcal speaks to generations of Mezcaleros bringing people together around shared values of community, celebration, and savoring the reward of a job well done. Every aspect of IZO pays respect to its point of origin, from the locally-sourced Onyx featured atop the bottle to the elegant, minimalist design that allows the flavorful spirit within to shine. The pure, sophisticated taste of IZO Mezcal tells the story of centuries’ old Mexican tradition and of one man’s vision to share it with the world. Learn more about the IZO collection of handcrafted agave spirits at IzoMezcal.com. Follow us at @IzoMezcal.

For More Information

izomezcal.com