James Bay Distillers, Ltd. Releases Lochside Summer Gin No. 5

EVERETT, Wash.— James Bay Distillers, Ltd. announced release of their 80-proof “Lochside Summer Gin No. 5,” which is available for purchase at the distillery at Paine Field in Everett.

This sipping gin begins with a nose of orange blossom, followed by juniper and coriander with a complex citrus blend of kumquat, mandarin and tangarine on the finish. This citrus-forward gin is made using a 2-step process: first the creation of the distilled “London Dry” style, followed by a cold infusion of the more delicate botanicals to preserve the fragile citrus aromas and flavors. This careful process also imparts a light citrus tint to the gin from the natural botanicals.

The release is the first in a series of gin products – a barrel-aged gin is currently resting in ex-bourbon and ex-cognac barrels, waiting for a Spring 2020 release.

The distillery is located at 3101 111th Street SW, Suite B, Everett, WA 98204 — between the south end of Paine Field’s two runways which service United and Alaska Airlines. The company is in search of wholesale and retail distributors.

In November 2019 the company released its 88-proof “Galloping Goose Premium Canadian Whisky,” also available for sale at the distillery. The company maintains an address in British Columbia and is registered in Canada.

The distillery is open Tuesday-Saturday from Noon-5pm. Other hours by appointment.

For More Information

twitter.com/JamesBayDistill