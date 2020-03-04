Koloa Rum Debuts Koloa Kaua`i Reserve Four-Year Aged Hawaiian Rum

Kalaheo, Kaua`i, Hawai`i – Hawai`i’s award-winning Koloa Rum Company announces the launch of the brand’s second aged rum release with the debut of its Kaua`i Reserve 12-Barrel Select Four-Year Aged Hawaiian Rum. Each 12-barrel batch yields approximately 3,500 bottles, which are carefully inspected and numbered to ensure quality.

Kaua`i Reserve 12-Barrel Select aged Hawaiian rum is artfully distilled and gently aged in American white oak barrels for a minimum of four years at its Kalaheo Distillery on the Garden Isle. The remarkable flavor, color and aroma of each batch is a reflection of time, temperature and humidity imparted over the course of the aging process.

“The four-year Koloa Kaua`i Reserve is a natural progression from our inaugural three-year aged rum that was first released in 2018, and it was definitely worth the wait,” said Koloa Rum President and CEO Bob Gunter. “This exceptional rum is a testament to our talented distillery team who spent more than five years researching and experimenting to develop the protocols necessary to properly age rum in Hawai`i’s tropical environment.”

The barrel-aging process imparts a deep amber color with fragrant sugarcane on the nose and hints of mellow oak, orange peel and toasted vanilla. The rum is remarkably smooth on the palate with a subtle sweetness that quickly swells to a crescendo of rich and complex flavors that linger throughout the exceptionally clean finish.

Kaua`i Reserve 12-Barrel Select Four-Year Aged Hawaiian Rum is bottled at 92 proof and available nationwide in limited quantities at select retailers. In Hawaii, the brand has also released a special limited edition Kaua`i Reserve Four-Year Single-Barrel Aged Rum in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Koloa Rum Company, which is available for purchase exclusively at its Tasting Room and Company Store at Kilohana Plantation on Kaua`i .

Koloa Rum Company was founded to create superior Hawaiian rums and ready-to-drink cocktails using locally sourced ingredients. In doing so, Koloa Rum provides quality employment opportunities for the community of Kaua`i and meaningful support to the local agricultural industry by increasing cultivated acreage and preserving open space.

About Koloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kaua`i and operates Hawai`i’s first distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store. The company’s award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kaua`i White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Coffee and Aged rums, in addition to a collection of delicious ready-to-drink cocktails. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, as well as in New Zealand, Australia, Canada and Japan. For more information, visit www.koloarum.com.

