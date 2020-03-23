Ko‘olau Distillery Shifting Some Whiskey Production to Hand Sanitizer for First Responders

HONOLULU, Hawai‘i– Last week Oahu-based Ko‘olau Distillery (makers of Old Pali Road Whiskey) made the decision to shift production to begin supplying hand sanitizer for critical services. Ko‘olau Distillery has the capability to legally distill alcohol and will shift production towards producing the base for hand sanitizer that will be provided free of charge to first responders, health workers, and essential civil service personnel.

“We realized that we are in the unique position to be able to help our community in this way; we are able to both make Old Pali Road whiskey AND produce hand sanitizer that meets WHO standards so that we can help our greater ‘ohana through this unprecedented situation,” Ko‘olau Distillery CEO Eric Dill said.

Inspired by mainland distilleries who are doing the same, the distillery’s effort is amplified even further by Hawaii’s dependence upon imports, especially during this crisis. According to Hawaii Department of Transportation, approximately 80% of all goods that are consumed by Hawaii’s residents and visitors are imported.

Dill anticipates providing a product as early as March 25, 2020. Kokua Sun Care has also stepped up to assist with the initiative by donating empty bottles for some of the sanitizer.

“We are proud to see our local businesses stepping up to protect the community. Adding the production of hand sanitizer to Ko’olau’s operations is the right thing to do,” said Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, a practicing physician.

Ko‘olau Distillery is based in Kailua, Hawaii where they produce a Old Pali Road, a high-quality whiskey that has been rated one of the 15 best craft whiskeys under $60 in America.

About Ko‘olau Distillery

Ko‘olau Distillery is the longtime dream and vision of close friends and U.S. Marine Corps veterans LtCol Eric Dill and LtCol Ian Brooks, who teamed up with 15-year beverage professional Heather Pence to produce Old Pali Road Whiskey.

Located in the foothills of the legendary Ko‘olau Mountains, the distillery blends the naturally volcanic-rock-filtered, alkaline water with the finest ingredients to produce pure whiskey, one bottle at a time. Rated one of the Top 15 Best Crafted Whiskey’s Under $60 by VinePair. Book Ko‘olau Distillery tours or order a bottle for delivery to your home at koolaudistillery.com/ or call (808) 261-0685.