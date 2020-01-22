Latitude Beverage Announces the Debut of Wheel Horse Rye Whiskey

Latitude Beverage, the company behind leading wine brand 90+ Cellars, is expanding its independently bottled spirits portfolio with the launch of Wheel Horse Rye. The whiskey was produced at O.Z. Tyler, a historic distillery in Owensboro, Kentucky, the site of one of the state’s original permitted distilleries and a stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Wheel Horse is the first aged rye whiskey to come out of O.Z. Tyler since its reopening in 2016.

Wheel Horse is a Straight Rye Whiskey traditionally crafted by Master Distiller Jacob Call, a third-generation distiller and seventh-generation Kentuckian. Bottled at 101 proof, the small batch, sour mash whiskey is made with a grain bill of 95 percent rye and five percent malted barley. The whiskey was aged at the Owensboro facility between two and three years in new, charred American Oak barrels, giving it a rich and flavorful profile with notes of baking spices, sweet toffee and barrel-mellowed rye spice.

“America has seen a resurgence of rye whiskey over the past decade, and there’s no end in sight to its impressive growth,” said Terry Lozoff, Latitude Beverage’s VP of Marketing and Spirits Director. “We are excited to enter this category, and even more excited to be doing so in partnership with O.Z. Tyler; a distillery with roots dating back to the late 1800s, and that once produced whiskeys for historic brands like Ezra Brooks, Green River and Old Medley. We are proud that Wheel Horse is the first aged rye to come out of the fully restored O.Z. Tyler.”

The first batch of Wheel Horse Rye has just been released and is making its way out to market in January 2020. The whiskey will be available at select spirits retail locations throughout the Northeast as well as in Colorado, California and Illinois. Suggested retail price for the 750mL bottle is $27.99.

“Latitude Beverage was founded on the model of bringing incredible alcohol beverage products to consumers at unbeatable values by partnering with distinctive, world-class producers,” said Kevin Mehra, Latitude Beverage founder and CEO. “For 10 years we’ve brought some of the best values in wine to the market through the 90+ Cellars brand. We’re in a unique position to bring this expertise to other categories as well, which is why we are excited to release one of the best ryes under $30 on the market with Wheel Horse.”

For more information about Wheel Horse Rye Whiskey, visit www.wheelhorsewhiskey.com or follow @wheelhorsewhiskey on Facebook and Instagram.

About Latitude Beverage

Latitude Beverage is the innovative company behind a portfolio of national wine and spirits brands, including 90+ Cellars, Lila Wines, Iron Side Cellars and Steel Dust Vodka. The company was founded in 2007 by Kevin Mehra who saw an opportunity to make high-end wine more accessible by sourcing wine from highly-rated wineries across the globe, bottling the wine under his own labels, and selling it to consumers at a lower price. This unique business model, based on the centuries old function of the négociant and independent bottler, became the foundation for 90+ Cellars. This same model has enabled Latitude Beverage Company to expand its portfolio with a handful of additional labels, and the company is now recognized as one of the fastest growing wine companies in America (IMPACT Hot Brand 2015, 2016, 2017). For more information, visit latitudebeverage.com.

About O.Z. Tyler

Formerly the Green River Distillery, O.Z. Tyler opened for production in 2016. The 28-acre facility located in Owensboro has been the site of bourbon production since 1885 and currently produces 90,000 barrels of bourbon annually. Owned by the Terressentia Company, O.Z. Tyler is the fourth largest independent bourbon distillery in the nation. It is a Heritage member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association and a stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The distillery is open for public tours and tastings Monday through Saturday, as well as for private events.