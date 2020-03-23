New Riff Adds Online Ordering, Curbside Delivery in Response to COVID-19 Closures

NEWPORT, Ky.— New Riff Distilling is providing a little bit of comfort to residents of Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati by launching online ordering and curbside pickup at the distillery. Kentucky born and urban bred, New Riff is an independently-owned distillery in Northern Kentucky — the gateway to bourbon country, and a state receiving national attention for its attempts to flatten the curve.

New Riff Distilling has rolled out online ordering and curbside pickup for most gift shop offerings — including their bourbon, rye and gin. Visit newriffdistilling.com to order, and pick up from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday or 12-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Upon arrival (24 Distillery Way), customers call 859-261-7433 option 1 and a staff member will meet them at the door. Customers must show a valid photo ID and order number. Due to Kentucky state law, bottle purchases are limited to six per person per day.

“The community’s encouragement and support has meant so much to us,” said Amy Tobin, director of communications for New Riff. “As we hunker down and ride this out, we’re raising a toast to you — to your health, your families, your strength and your determination to remain hopeful as we move forward, together.”

For More Information

newriffdistilling.com