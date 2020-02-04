New Riff Distilling Expands Distribution to Michigan

NEWPORT, Ky. — New Riff Distilling, an independently-owned distillery in Northern Kentucky, announces expanded distribution of its products across Michigan beginning Feb. 2, 2020.

Founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Ken Lewis, New Riff uses traditional whiskey sour mash methods and bottles-in-bond without the chill filtration commonly used by other distilleries. The distillery sources its water from an aquifer under the distillery accessed via a 100’ deep private well and providing water with four times as much dissolved minerals than found in other water supplies. New Riff believes in transparency, so all products feature an age statement and public mashbills.

New Riff’s product portfolio includes:

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (100 proof, aged at least 4 years; 65% corn, 30% rye, 5% malted barley)

Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey (100 proof, aged at least 4 years; 95% rye, 5% malted rye)

Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey (proof varies, aged at least 4 years; 65% corn, 30% rye, 5% malted barley)

Single Barrel Rye Whiskey (proof varies, aged at least 4 years; 95% rye, 5% malted rye)

Kentucky Wild Gin (94 proof)

Kentucky Wild Gin Bourbon Barreled (94 proof, aged 5-7 months in New Riff Bourbon barrels)

With the addition of Michigan, New Riff products are available in multiple markets including Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Florida and California.

For More Information:

https://newriffdistilling.com/