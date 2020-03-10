No.3 London Dry Gin Debuts New Bottle and Brand Platform

SAN FRANCISCO — No.3 London Dry Gin – the four-time reigning World’s Best Gin* – unveils a sophisticated new package, accompanied by an integrated new brand platform entitled, The Art of Perfection. Crafted on the tenets of passion, precision and perfection, No.3 Gin upholds the highest standards of quality and excellence – from recipe development and botanical sourcing to distillation decisions and packaging design. In conjunction with The Art of Perfection campaign, which will headline all digital and on- and off-premise trade marketing, the new package aims to bring the artisan brand’s attention to detail to the forefront.

Designed by Stranger & Stranger, the updated No.3 package debuts an elevated, contemporary feel, while maintaining the brand’s trademark key as a defining embellishment molded into the glass. Featuring clean lines, minimalist label and cool, turquoise-toned glass, the new No.3 bottle complements the spirit’s crisp profile achieved through the perfect balance of juniper, citrus and spice. The No.3 name and iconic key remain prominently featured, proudly reflective of Berry Bros. & Rudd, the brand creator’s home at No.3 St James’s Street for over 320 years, and personal promise from No.3 that the gin is of exceptional quality.

“On the world stage, No.3 Gin has consistently proven the staying power of a classic, premium London Dry Gin that expertly achieves complexity through simplicity,” said Morgan Robbat, Chief Marketing Officer, Hotaling & Co. “As the gin category continues to proliferate here in the U.S., we are laser-focused on ensuring that No.3’s integrity translates on the backbar and retail shelf just as much as it does when sipped in a classic Dry Martini. With the same award-winning liquid in the bottle as always, the new No.3 package stays true to the brand, while offering a bright, clean and eye-catching aesthetic that aligns with No.3’s fresh and polished palate.”

No.3 Gin is a 46% alcohol by volume London Dry Gin. It is produced by Berry Bros. & Rudd in the birthplace of gin, Holland, using their own 100-year-old, brick-encased copper still at the famed De Kuyper distillery.

Imported by Hotaling & Co., No.3 Gin is available nationally for a suggested retail price of $39.99. The new No.3 package is currently shipping to California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Tennessee, Texas and Washington DC, with additional rollouts coming soon. For more information about No.3 Gin, visit www.no3gin.com.

*International Spirits Challenge “World’s Best Gin” honors awarded to No.3 London Dry Gin in 2019, 2015, 2013 & 2012

About No.3 London Dry Gin

Unburdened by the inessentials, No.3’s botanicals stay true to the quintessential style of a London Dry Gin, bringing together the perfect balance of juniper, citrus and spice. This classic London Dry Gin is the perfect choice for a Dry Martini or a deliciously refreshing Gin & Tonic. Since its launch in 2010, No.3 Gin has garnered more than 20 awards for excellence and is the only gin to have won the International Spirits Challenge ‘Best in Class’ Gin Trophy four times. In 2019, No.3 Gin earned Supreme Champion Spirit distinction at the International Spirits Challenge. It is the only gin to have won this recognition.

Tasting notes

Nose: Bright, crisp and fresh, with an uplifting welcome of juniper

Palate: Juniper at the fore, supported by floral, summery notes and spicy, warm flavors of cardamom. Plenty of citrus ‘zing’ complemented by the gingery spiciness of coriander

Finish: Earthy dryness of angelica

About Hotaling & Co. (pronounced ho-de-ling)

Hotaling & Co., formerly Anchor Distilling Company, is an importer and distiller of fine spirits headquartered in San Francisco. Originally established in 1993 by beverage visionary Fritz Maytag, fueled by the bold realization that there were no pot-distilled whiskies or high-end craft gins being made legally in America at the time. As a result, Anchor Distilling Company is credited with creating America’s first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and gin (Junípero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Fritz Maytag retired and sold Anchor Distilling Company to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd. With the sale, Anchor Distilling Company expanded beyond production on Potrero Hill to incorporate importing a collection of super-premium craft spirits from around the world. Today, newly named Hotaling & Co., has earned a nationwide reputation for its curated portfolio of premium craft spirits imported into the U.S. that is made up of over 300 specialty products from nearly 23 countries. The Hotaling name remains a part of San Francisco drinking culture as the distillery celebrates 25 years of production, a proud tradition that will continue into the future alongside the other core business pillars: importing and consumer education. www.HotalingandCo.com

For More Information:

https://www.no3gin.com/