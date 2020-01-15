RNDC Named Exclusive Florida Distributor of J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur

MIAMI— Florida-based company, Tropical Distillers is thrilled to officially name RNDC, one of the nation’s leading wholesale beverage alcohol distributers, as the exclusive distributor for J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur in the state of Florida. The first spirit to market from the Tropical Distillers brand portfolio, J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur is a first-of-its-kind, small batch mango liqueur made from all-natural home-grown mangoes without preservatives, artificial colors or flavors.

“Even though RNDC is the second largest distributor in the United States, it manages to maintain that family run business feel. They truly make us feel at home,” says Tropical Distillers CEO, Buzzy Sklar on why he chose to partner with the company. Since the brand launch in South Florida in October 2019, the Tropical Distillers team was able to secure 150 retail partners on their own, however they are now ready to expand across the state and partnering with RNDC seemed like the appropriate next move for the brand. This partnership will not only increase general brand awareness but also serve as a quicker way to get the product closer to consumers in as many Florida markets as possible. RNDC’s superior industry trend knowledge and dedication to creating beverage programs catered to target taste profiles and concepts is unmatched and will imperative to securing new points of distribution to increase sales volume for J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur.

KEY FEATURES OF J.F. HADEN’S MANGO LIQUEUR

Small batching process ensures highest quality and guarantee peak flavor, delivering a fresher tasting cocktail which is an essential driver to repeat drink orders

Mixes perfectly with any base alcohol and has a shelf life of two years

Each bottle features its own unique batch number and bottle number

Expands over a wide range of flavor profiles pairing well with everything from prosecco to tequila

Bartenders are already replacing Triple Sec in favor of J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur in their signature margaritas as well as using it to add a tropical twist to spritzers and sangrias

J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur is available in fine hotels, restaurants, bars, lounges and select spirit retailers throughout Florida for a suggested retail price of $29.99.

For more information on J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur please visit jfhadens.com

For more information on RNDC please visit rndc-usa.com

