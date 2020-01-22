Skunk Brothers Spirits Launches Crowd-Fund Campaign to Fund Future Growth

Stevenson, Wash. – Skunk Brothers Distillery is a grain to glass distillery run by a family of disabled military veterans. Located in scenic Washington State’s Columbia Gorge, they specialize in high-quality handcrafted spirits. Using old school formulas and techniques combined with new technology, they distill high-quality whiskeys and other spirits.



In the past five years, Skunk Brothers has focused on their community, building relationships with farmers and growers in the area, and cementing their brand as a trustworthy source of superb spirits. Now, they’re ready for the next steps.

“Working with Start Engine, we are seeking to raise capital to remove bottlenecks in the distilling process and ramp up production to meet our exploding demand. We want to continue expanding our product line, incorporating age-accelerated whiskey into their repertoire — as well as a bevy of other exciting offerings. These investments will allow Skunk Brothers to grow well beyond the Columbia River Gorge market and buck the seasonality of the tourism market,” said Scott Donoho, Founder and CEO of Skunk Brothers Spirits.



Skunk Brothers Spirits have the perfect authentic appeal for the craft spirits market as a family of veterans, moonshiners and true artisans. Contact us to learn more.

