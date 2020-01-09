Tequila Partida Introduces First Nationally Available Limited-Release Single Barrel Reserve Reposado

NEW YORK— Tequila Partida is excited to announce the limited release of their first nationally available Single Barrel Reserve bottling, showcasing 30 unique barrels of the world’s highest-rated Tequila Reposado. In December 2019, Tequila Partida Reposado was awarded the highest score for all Reposados in Ultimate Spirits Challenge’s “Top 100 Spirits of 2019,” claiming ninth overall spirit in the world. Available on the market beginning January 2020, the Single Barrel exemplifies Partida’s commitment to honor 100% Blue Weber Agave and crafting an award-winning agave-forward Tequila. Tequila Partida is one of the few remaining authentic estate-bottled premium Tequilas made in the heart of Mexico’s historic Tequila region.

Tequila Partida’s Maestro Tequilero José Valdez nosed over one hundred maturing barrels to identify 30 barrels that featured the most complexity and depth. Aged a minimum of six months in white American oak with medium char, Valdez created three separate tasting profiles for each barrel: Ligero, Medio and Intenso. Each profile offers different levels of color intensity, flavors and aromas while staying true to the agave.

“The Single Barrel is a unique expression of our Reposado and meets the high standards of Tequila Partida our consumers expect,” said Maestro Tequilero José Valdez. “We sampled 108 barrels twice—at three months and again at five months—and the results were 30 exceptionally unique barrels, separated into three agave-forward and delicious tasting profiles.” Valdez then numbers and signs each bottle for the final touch.

All three flavor profiles explore the versatility of the award-winning Reposado: Ligero offers notes of fresh agave, maple syrup, toasted oak and caramel; Medio provides flavors of cooked agave, vanilla and butter; and Intenso, dried fruit, nuts and coffee.

The Single Barrel Reserve will have a limited nationwide availability at a suggested retail price of $54.99 per bottle. There are currently only 30 barrels available. Edrington handles sales, marketing and distribution for Tequila Partida.

About Tequila Partida

Tequila Partida is an authentic, all-natural, estate-grown premium Tequila, made from 100% blue agave in the heart of Mexico’s historic Tequila Valley region. From cultivation and harvest to cooking, distillation and aging, Partida maintains exceptional standards of quality and consistency, making Partida “the finest tequila that money can buy,” according to F. Paul Pacult, the leading spirits authority in America. Partida Reposado was recently ranked as one of the top ten spirits of 2019 by the Spirit Journal, the industry’s most respected publication for spirits reviews.

About Edrington

Edrington’s ambition is to become the world’s leading premium spirits company. Edrington owns some of the leading Scotch whisky and rum brands in the world, including The Macallan, The Famous Grouse, Highland Park, The Glenrothes, Brugal and Snow Leopard vodka. Edrington Americas added Tequila Partida to its portfolio in 2017 and Wyoming Whiskey in 2018.

Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with regional offices in Chicago, Miami and Orange County. To learn more visit edrington.com, and to find our brands visit findourspirits.com.