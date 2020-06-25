Callisons Announces FlavorChoice Online Tool

Are you developing the next great beverage, food or oral care product? Callisons is here to make flavoring your new product fast and easy!

Callisons is pleased to announce FlavorChoice, an interactive tool on our website that allows you to choose the flavor or flavors to make a great tasting product that consumers crave. Customers who use FlavorChoice™ will find a wide variety of flavors ranging from Berry and Citrus to Mint, like Candy Cane, and mint oil blends. These flavors and oils are fit to be used in a diverse category base:

Beverage

Confection

Oral Care

Personal Care

Aromatherapy

and more!

“We are so excited to bring FlavorChoice™ to new and existing customers. It allows users to easily select a flavor profile and access all the information to choose the right flavor for the end-product application,” said Kim Carson, Director of Category & Marketing at Callisons. “FlavorChoice™ provides immediate access to information including price, flavor descriptors, regulatory documents and more.”

Why wait? Create your online account now and make your FlavorChoice – go to www.callisons.com

About Callisons

Since 1903, Callisons has created authentic flavors by using the highest quality, natural extracts directly from nature. Known as the leader in mint, Callisons develops a diverse portfolio of true flavors with a passion for the Oral Care, Confection, Bakery and Beverage segments. As tastes change and markets expand, we evolve and innovate to always remain on the forefront of the next flavor revolution.

For More Information:

https://www.callisons.com/callisons-announces-flavorchoice-your-flavor-your-choice/