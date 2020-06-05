JPG Resources, The Movitz Group & The Litchfield Fund Partner to Launch Brandjectory Platform

Battle Creek, Mich. — JPG Resources, The Movitz Group and The Litchfield Fund are launching Brandjectory, a virtual platform designed to enable emerging food & beverage and other natural products brands, and accredited investors interested in the space, to easily build relationships and have meaningful conversations before, during and after a capital raise. In response to current events and the community’s heightened need for efficient and effective interaction, for a limited time Brandjectory is offering two month’s access to the platform for free.

For the past two years, the partners have been working to alleviate the challenges that investors and brands share in finding each other and communicating updates, particularly beyond traditional in-person meetings and trade shows. Brandjectory has been in beta with a number of brands (including Toasted Oat Bakehouse, Petit Pot, Square Baby and Tea Squares) and investors (including 2X Consumer Growth Partners and The Angel Group) and it is now ready to welcome the entire industry on board.

“Brandjectory is a specialized platform unlike any other in the industry,” notes Jeff Grogg, managing director of JPG Resources. “This social-based platform generates a culture of open communication and collaboration to help empower and inspire both brands and investors. We are incredibly passionate about nurturing the growth of our industry and facilitating investment when early-stage brands need it most. I look forward to seeing the relationships – and results – Brandjectory will foster as its community and members grow.”

Brand Benefits:

Immediate, continued exposure to a community of relevant investors seeking relationships and deals, greatly increasing the efficiency of networking and searching for the right investors

Communicate publicly via post, privately via message or video meeting and create private groups with other founders to share learnings and create sounding boards

Expanded reach and improved credibility within the investment community

Improved capital raise readiness and help with building the kinds of growth stories investors want to see

“Brandjectory facilitates discovery, connection, communication and information exchange between brands and investors. They can build a relationship and stay updated in real time,” said Michael Movitz, founder and managing partner of The Movitz Group. “Brandjectory allows brands to tell their story as they grow, and for investors to learn about all aspects of a brand before engaging in more direct dialogue. And adoption should be easy, as Brandjectory uses a familiar social media format that incorporates both public and private features.”

Investor Benefits:

Establishes a more robust and relevant pipeline of companies seeking relationships and capital

Continuously attracts new prospect streams and simplifies prospecting by sharing high-quality, emerging brands in an easily searchable ecosystem

Gives control over inbound invitations and communication, and offers the ability to communicate publicly via post or privately via message or video meeting

Collaborate and communicate with like-minded investors to exchange tips and information

“Company updates help pique the interest of potential investors and allow them to confidentially begin building strong relationships that can lead to a direct investment,” said Tom Malengo, chief business officer and co-founder at The Litchfield Fund. “To ensure the platform focuses solely on relationship building and discovery rather than crowdfunding or other monetary investment, all deals take place outside of Brandjectory. Brandjectory sets itself apart from crowdfunding and investment sites as it only charges a flat subscription fee for access to the platform, instead of a percentage of any capital raise.”

Brandjectory recently won the Entrepreneur NEXT contest, aimed at helping entrepreneurs start a business or grow an existing venture. Out of the thousands of applicants, Brandjectory was selected as the winner based on its clarity of purpose, strength of entrepreneurial DNA and demonstrated ability to think differently about a problem. As part of its being selected as the winner, Brandjectory will now receive additional guidance and support from Entrepreneur NEXT as it launches and scales.

To learn more about the Brandjectory community, please visit brandjectory.com.

About JPG Resources, LLC Led by a team of natural CPG veterans, JPG Resources is a food & beverage innovation and commercialization group based in Battle Creek, Michigan, where it has established a track record of building ideas into thriving food businesses. With a team of more than 40 food business professionals, JPG provides food venture creation guidance through strategic innovation, product development, supply chain management, commercialization, and ongoing support services for the youngest startups to the most trusted global CPG brands. For additional information, please visit JPG Resources online at jpgresources.com.

About the Movitz Group The Movitz Group is a mission-driven advisory supporting the transformation of the food system by helping conscious and innovative CPG brands raise capital and build revenue. The Movitz Group builds thoughtful and disciplined Go To Market strategies, best practice financial models, professional investor pitch presentations, and connections to its network of CPG-focused investors. The Movitz Group’s work is infused with thought leadership through the lens of the natural products industry, facts, and bold recommendations with conviction, inspiration and a touch of heart & soul. For more information, please visit movitzgroup.com.

About the Litchfield Fund The Litchfield Fund is a family owned and managed office making investments and seeking unique partnerships in the Natural Products Industry. Co-Founders Susan Bryenton and Tom Malengo combine a wealth of business experience with their passion for the industry to create value for their partners. Find out more at litchfieldfund.com.

For More Information:

https://brandjectory.com/