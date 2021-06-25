PakLock Applicators Now Available For Cannabis Beverages

PakTech is pleased to announce the latest in our line of industry-leading packaging Applicators. The PakLock Applicators PLA40 and PLA100 are designed specifically for the PakLock, and are available now.

Since the release of the PakLock, PakTech’s Applicator team has been hard at work creating an applicator to support cannabis beverage manufacturers and co-packers. Applying CRP caps by hand is challenging, because personnel have to physically apply to every can. Our team knew it was important to improve consistency of applied caps, reduce the number of touches on each can, and eliminate repetitive motion operations. Thus, the PLA40 and PLA100 were born.

What makes the PakLock Applicators special is that they move the manual function from application to machine feeding the caps, creating a less stressful manufacturing process for the operator. This means many more CRP caps applied per minute, with less stress to the operator and huge savings in labor cost. The PLA40 can apply 40 cans/minute, while the PLA100 applies 100 cans/minute.

The PLA100 also features a unique feeding system that automatically orients the PakLock to the correct position. This eliminates the need to orient, sort, or stack the caps prior to application. The system also has enough capacity to allow for extended runs with limited time feeding the machine—a huge savings when applying large quantities.

“Designing the PakLock Applicators was a collaborative effort led by the PakTech Applicators engineering team, working closely with the PakTech Handles engineering team and PakTech Sales team,” said PakTech Applicator Unit Manager Jeremy Pond. “Initial application concepts were modeled using 3D CAD software, simulated, and then produced with parts from inventory and parts that were 3D printed. The team was able to create rapid prototypes of application concepts in hours or days, a process that normally would have taken weeks.

“This rapid prototyping and testing allowed the engineering team to iterate on several application concepts in a very short time. Without the collaboration led by the engineering team, none of these ideas would have made it to the prototype stage. The whole design and prototyping process took a little over 3 months from start to finish.”

The PLA40 and PLA100 are both designed and built with the same world-class engineering and craftsmanship as all PakTech applicators. They feature stainless steel frames, anodized aluminum components, and the Lexan polycarbonate guarding that gives PakTech Applicators a reputation for robust, long-lasting machines. They also utilize the same pneumatic and controls hardware as other applicators, making them instantly familiar to seasoned operators.

All of our applicators, CCA, MPA and PLA-series machines, are designed to run multiple sizes with easy-to-swap change parts. Financing is available for all PakTech applicators.

For more information on the PLA40 and PLA100, contact your PakTech representative today. We’re also available by phone at 541.461.5000, and by email at handlesales@paktech-opi.com. For more on how PakTech handles fit with the cannabis beverages industry, read our interview with Ablis CBD.

For More Information:

https://resources.paktech-opi.com/paktech-paklock-applicators