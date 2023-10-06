Alldae Cascara

Covers Products: Ginger Yuzu, Hibiscus Dragonfruit, Passionfruit Guava

Originally launched in 2021, Alldae is back with a brand new look and revised product lineup. While still cascara-based, Alldae now positions itself as a “superfruit soda” with eyes on a reaching a broader consumer base.

Alldae now has three varieties, including Passionfruit Guava, Ginger Yuzu, and Hibiscus Dragonfruit. There’s no added sugar and fruit juice (34-35% juice content) serves as the exclusive sweetener, which is definitely a plus for anyone who isn’t into zero calorie sweeteners. The end result is that each 12 ounce can has 60 calories, 11 grams of sugar, and is lightly caffeinated (30mg) from the cascara base. The package also touts antioxidants, but it doesn’t give any detail on the specifics.

Inside the can, you’ll find lightly carbonated and moderately sweet liquid that has the unmistakable flavor of cascara at its base. This adds a slightly tart note and a bit of earthiness, both of which work well.

We also think they’ve done a nice job of creating some flavor variety. There are spicy notes in GInger Yuzu, tropical fruit notes in Passionfruit Guava, and Hibiscus Dragonfruit leans into the tartness of the drink’s base. All three are quite enjoyable and we really appreciate the no-added sweetener approach. The flavors definitely benefit and are very clean from start to finish.

On the packaging front, Alldae’s rebrand is a major upgrade from the original, which felt like it was trying to lean into the coffee category. While cascara as an offshoot of coffee feels like a small niche, Alldae has wisely chosen to use it as a hero ingredient inside of a mid-calorie soda. It’s hard to imagine this being anything other than a game changer for the company.

The label is bright and modern looking, which should definitely catch the eye. The Alldae logo and “superfruit soda” tagline sit at the top of the can and set the stage nicely. There are illustrations of the hero ingredients, which, along with the primary and secondary color used on the label, vary from SKU to SKU. Integrated into this is the SKU name as well as a “no sugar added” callout.

Finally, at the bottom are three lines of text: two that are dedicated to “lightly caffeinated” and “from cascara superfruit” and a third line that’s near the very bottom of the can that calls out “plant-powered antioxidants.”

While the overall design aesthetic feels like it’s in a great spot, we feel as though the text callouts could be tightened up a bit. We’d love to see “no added sugar” evolve to “no added sweeteners” and the addition of a front panel callout for calories would certainly help. Beyond that, the “superfruit” and “plant-powered” label copy could probably be stated in a more succinct way.

Beyond that, Alldae’s refreshed approach definitely ticks a lot of boxes that are important to the mid-calorie soda category. This includes having no sugar added and added healthy ingredients. Plus, unlike some of the competition, Alldae is shelf stable which should help it at retail.

Overall, this is a major step forward for Alldae. The product feels ready for prime time and is one of the most cohesive – and tasty – cascara beverages that we’ve sampled to date.