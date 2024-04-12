Covers Products: Chili Margarita, Ume Spritz

Aplós Cocktails is a new extension from Aplós, leveraging their previous experience of crafting functional non-alcoholic spirits into the realm of RTDs. The initial two SKUs are Chili Margarita and Ume Spritz, both packaged in sleek 12 ounce cans that promise a blend of sophistication and refreshment.

Each product follows the brand's functional ethos, with Ume Spritz featuring 20mg of broad spectrum hemp and Chili Margarita being infused with its own functional blend (l-theanine, bitartrate, moringa, l-choline, ginseng, and vitamins). These ingredients are there to provide the consumer with something to replace the “function” of alcohol.

The caloric content is a modest30 calories per can and the drinks are sweetened with erythritol and a just 2 grams of natural sugar from added juices (there’s no added sugar).

When it comes to flavor, the Chili Margarita and Ume Spritz both offer a compelling taste experience without the off-putting aftertaste sometimes associated with alternative sweeteners. The Chili Margarita has notes of citrus, chili and aromatic herbs from the base non-alcoholic Aplós Arise spirit.

The Ume Spritz has notes of fruit (plum and grapefruit) and tea, culminating in a tart and slightly bitter flavor profile — courtesy of sea buckthorn, according to the label copy, though it's not explicitly listed in the ingredients.

Both SKUs are sophisticated, slow-sipping stand-ins for traditional cocktails, offering adult flavors with a hint of functional appeal. Nevertheless, there's a slight oversight in communication on the packaging. While 'Spritz' intuitively suggests effervescence, the Chili Margarita variety has no mention that it’s sparkling. That’s a definite omission given that traditional margaritas are still. A mention on the front panel and a note in the ingredients list could easily rectify this.

Turning to the packaging, the cans boast a minimalist and modern design with a textured matte finish. Each color represents the flavor within: a fiery orange for Ume Spritz and a rich, earthy green for Chili Margarita.

The Aplós brand name stands out in bold, confident lettering at the top of the label. Beneath this is an abstract illustration of two circles filled with metallic-ink shapes. Finally, at the bottom is some small text for the flavor name and small lettering mentioning that this is a non-alcoholic cocktail.

Given that Aplós is Greek for “simple,” this feels like an appropriate approach to the design and messaging. We feel like there’s a little room for refinement (like the previously mentioned need to state that it’s sparkling), but it’s a great foundation to work with – especially if additional varieties are planned.

Overall, Aplós Cocktails is a very enjoyable addition to the rapidly expanding non-alcoholic cocktail segment. The combination of complex, adult flavors, functional ingredients, and attractive packaging feels like something that should work well within the category.