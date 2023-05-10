Covers Products: Sparkling Lemon & GingerWater -, Sparkling Water - Blood Orange & Basil, Sparkling Water - Grapefruit & Mint

Baloo is a line of flavored sparkling waters that are enhanced with nootropics, adaptogens and vitamins. The lineup includes three flavors, all with zero sugar and zero calories and lightly sweetened with a blend of stevia and erythritol.

Baloo’s three SKUs are Blood Orange & Basil, Lemon & Ginger, and Grapefruit & Mint. Each includes functional ingredients 5-HTP, GABA, L-theanine, L-tyrosine, rhodiola rosea, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12.

When it comes to flavor, all three varieties of Baloo are pretty well executed and very drinkable. The flavorings are all somewhat familiar in terms of what you’d expect from a flavored water, blending citrus with a second complementary flavor. We especially liked the fresh flavor of Grapefruit & Mint and the slightly spicy flavor of Lemon & Ginger. Blood Orange & Basil is tasty as well, although it is somewhat hard to identify the basil notes.

But Baloo’s real differentiator is its use of sweeteners, which is definitely outside the norm of flavored sparkling water. The stevia and erythritol doesn’t make the products taste sweet but rather just offer a tease to the palate. However, from a positioning perspective it definitely means that the product will likely end up being retailed alongside carbonated soft drinks rather than other sparkling waters (which are typically completely devoid of sweetness). Considering that the drinks also have functional ingredients, this is probably the best path for the brand anyway.

Baloo’s packaging features a glossy blue shrink sleeve label and a mix of lettering and images. At the top of the can you’ll find the flavor name and the Baloo logo, which utilizes a custom font and has a playful vibe to it. This text has a different color for each SKU to help the consumer differentiate between the flavors.

Beneath the logo are illustrations of the ingredients associated with each flavor. Considering that the drink uses flavorings rather than these actual ingredients, it could be a bit confusing. It’s also inside these illustrations that you’ll find callouts for “with nootropics, adaptogens, and vitamins” and “0 sugar/calories.” Finally, at the bottom is the text ”mood-boosting sparkling water.”

While we definitely like the vibrant and modern aesthetic of Baloo, there are two things that we think they should consider as the brand evolves. First, we think that more visual differentiation between the flavors would be very helpful. Being able to quickly tell which flavor is which is pretty important, in our opinion. Second, referring to a point made earlier, we think they should consider describing the product as something other than “sparkling water.” There are definitely a bunch of other ways to describe this drink more accurately.

Overall, we think that Baloo’s point of differentiation with regard to flavor and function is, along with the branding aesthetic, a good approach to the congested sparkling water and CSD spaces. With a bit of refinement, this feels like something that could be pretty appealing to consumers seeking cleaner and lighter flavor along with a functional boost.