Covers Products: Citrus-Y, Childhood Bliss, Herbal Trip

Bayjoo is a tree bark brew that is made with mauby bark and was inspired by the traditional Caribbean fermented beverage known as mabí (or mauby). The line includes three 12 oz. offerings, including Citrus-Y, Herbal Trip, and Childhood Bliss.

While the traditional version of mabí is made with sugar and is fermented. Bayjoo takes a slightly different path that focuses on low calories (5 calories or less per can) and zero sugar thanks to the use of monk fruit. Otherwise, the products feature an ingredient list that includes organic spices, herbs, and flowers and are quite straightforward.

The entry point for Bayjoo is definitely the Citrus-Y variety, which has a hefty amount of lemon and ginger to it. You can also taste cinnamon and clove in the drink’s base and it’s really quite pleasing aside from a slight note of monk fruit at the finish. Still, this is definitely the standout flavor and one needs the least explanation.

The other two flavors feel a bit more adventurous, starting with the fact that the names of these SKUs, Herbal Trip and Childhood Bliss, offer nothing in the way of flavor description (something that should 100% be changed). The Childhood Bliss includes brewed hibiscus tea on top of the base of mabí. It’s a nice flavor pairing and the hibiscus and lemon flavors complement the underlying spice notes. Finally, Herbal Trip is a product that leans in heavier on the naturally earthy flavor of these products by adding lavender, black tea, and spearmint. We like the fact that it drinks very closely to a tea drink, but the monk fruit flavor sticks out a bit too much.

Bayjoo’s packaging is a stock 12 oz. can with a glossy shrink sleeve label. Each of the three labels features its own design, with the common element being the Bayjoo logo, which is in a lowercase serif font with the lettering sitting in a wave like pattern. Beneath this is the product statement of “tree bark brew.” From there, the products go in their own direction. Childhood Bliss features crayon illustrations that indeed look like the work of a child. Citrus-Y features a digital illustration of a lemon riding a skateboard. Finally, Herbal Trip has a watercolor style image of a variety of plants.

While the vibe of these products is definitely approachable and artisanal, we definitely feel that this brand faces some messaging and education challenges. “Tree bark brew” is not something that American consumers are likely to be familiar with or, for that matter, seeking out when they go to the beverage cooler.

Therefore, Bayjoo would benefit from refining their product statement and perhaps adding additional label copy that helps the consumer know what type of beverage they are purchasing. There are some basic elements that could help, including a callout that this is non-carbonated and front panel mentions of the low calories and zero sugar. Beyond that, it does feel like aligning with the tea / tea-alternative category is what this brand should focus on as those products seem to be what Bayjoo replaces.

In the end, we very much like the concept of bringing a traditional beverage from another culture to life in the form of an RTD. Bayjoo definitely has some good stuff going with the Citrus-y SKU and we think that this should serve as a blueprint to refine the existing SKUs and/or create others. This, along with making a more clear statement of what the product is – and perhaps more directly aligning it with the tea category – would go a long way in terms of Bayjoo reaching its potential.