Be GOAT Cascara +

Covers Products: Cascara Berry (2022), Grapefruit Tangerine (2022), Hibiscus Lime (2022), Lemonade Mint (2022), Strawberry Lemon Ginger (2022), Watermelon Dragonfruit (2022), Jackfruit Coconut Mango (2022)

BeGOAT is a new line of sparkling functional beverages that are powered by cascara. The drinks come in slim 12 oz cans in seven flavors, all of which contain only 25 calories and 5 grams of sugar while delivering a potent 200mg of caffeine.

These flavors include Lemonade Mint, Jackfruit Coconut Mango, Hibiscus Lime, Watermelon Dragonfruit, Cascara Berry, Strawberry Lemon Ginger and Grapefruit Tangerine. Ingredients include water, allulose, organic sugar, citric acid, natural flavors, whole coffee monk fruit extract, stevia and monk fruit.

As far as functional beverages or energy drinks are concerned, BeGOAT is definitely a nice tasting product. The flavor is crisp and moderately sweet and there’s a slight tang to the finish that’s on par with other highly caffeinated functional beverages. At only 25 calories, they’ve done a nice job of creating something full bodied and without too much in the way of sweetener aftertaste.

All seven flavors arel enjoyable and range from citrus to berry to other fruit flavors – there are definitely plenty of options. From our perspective, simplicity is better; we found Cascara Berry, Grapefruit Tangerine and Lemon Mint to be the most palatable. Only Jackfruit Coconut Mango needs another look, as it seems a bit too esoteric and the coconut flavoring was slightly too strong.

BeGOAT’s can has a white background with a black brand logo in the center of the front panel sitting on top of an industrial looking outline illustration of a goat head in metallic ink. The SKU name sits above it, and “Cascara + Functional Beverage” beneath it. There’s an accent color for each flavor used for a small ring at the top of the can that features the tagline (“be your greatest of all time”) and a larger ring at the bottom of the front panel. Inside this larger ring are callouts for the calorie and caffeine content as well as some additional helper text in the form of “antioxidants & polyphenols” and “whole, natural, delicious.”

We have a couple of thoughts on what BeGOAT has created. First and foremost, this feels very much like an energy drink, although that’s not something that you’ll find on the front of the can. While we understand why some brands may not want to position themselves alongside other energy drinks, that’s certainly where the product will pull best. Amidst a crowded and diverse market, “functional beverage” is a bit too vague, and we don’t think that cascara is at the point of being able to pull its own weight from an awareness and marketability perspective.

Second, the current execution of the logo makes it slightly confusing to figure out that the brand’s name is BeGOAT and not simply “GOAT.” Given that there’s presently another functional beverage with “G.O.A.T.” in its name, we think that this is something that should be addressed – perhaps by either putting “Be” on the same line or more tightly integrating “cascara” into the logo. Even better would be to include both cascara and “energy drink” close to the BeGOAT logo.

Overall, BeGOAT is an appealing modern riff on an all-natural energy drink (or functional beverage with caffeine, if that’s what they prefer). We think they’ve hit the nail on the head in terms of the right amount of calories and sugar, and the flavors are quite palatable for a low calorie drink. There’s some room for refinement and simplification when it comes to the branding, messaging and flavor lineup, but we think that this is a really good first effort.