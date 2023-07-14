Covers Products: Grapefruit Basil Mint - Cold Brewed White Tea, Strawberry Hibiscus - Cold Brewed Hibiscus Tea, White Peach - Cold Brewed White Tea

From the makers of SailAway Coffee, Beachball is a new line of premium organic cold brewed tea beverages that are packaged in 12 ounce slim cans. The product line features three flavors that have only 15 calories and 4 grams of sugar.

The three flavors include White Peach, Grapefruit Basil Mint and Strawberry Hibiscus. The products are made with a base of cold brew tea and are sweetened with a blend of cane sugar, stevia and erythritol. White Peach and Grapefruit Basil Mint contain 40mg of caffeine while Hibiscus is caffeine free.

When it comes to flavor, SailAway has done a nice job. All three are light in body, have pleasant fruit flavors, and finish off with a touch of sweetness. We’d go so far as to say they are downright crushable. In addition, the three sweetener blend of sugar, stevia and erythritol works surprisingly well and the drink manages to not have any negative notes or aftertaste.

The only thing that feels slightly confusing is their choice to include a hibiscus SKU rather than just going for a third white tea flavor. While this does give the brand a caffeine free option, it feels like it takes away from what would otherwise be a cohesive lineup.

Beachball’s packaging is polished but understated. This starts with the matte finish label and continues with the two color design that uses soft pastel colors. The label hierarchy is flavor name, brand name, product statement, and product benefits, which is out of order and requires your eye to jump around a bit. While it’s still relatively easy to grasp that this product is a flavored cold brewed tea, it might catch the eye a bit more if “cold brewed tea” were placed closer to the logo.

In addition, we think that front panel callouts for the products’ low calorie and sugar content would be helpful. This is something that’s becoming increasingly popular and excluding this could put the brand at a disadvantage in retail.

Overall, Beachball is a solid tasting and looking RTD tea and we’re pretty pleased with the initial varieties. There’s some minor improvement in packaging and SKU selection that we think could help the brand, but it’s definitely in a good spot out of the gate.