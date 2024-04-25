Covers Products: Lemongrass Mint, Yuzu Citrus, Ginger, Ginseng

Bear Maple recently entered the beverage landscape with its first offering, a line of "sparkling ginger elixir" beverages. Positioned as a healthier alternative to classic carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), these elixirs combine ginseng's purported health benefits with the simplicity of clean, natural ingredients for an easy-to-enjoy drink.

The line comes in four flavors: Yuzu Citrus, Ginseng, Lemongrass Mint, and Ginger, each standing out with its own personality while sharing the same base of brewed ginseng, including maple water concentrate and both Panax and American ginseng powders. Each 12 ounce can contains only 5 or 10 calories. The infusion of fruit juice (2-4%) rounds off the drink with a straightforward, pure ingredient list. Finally, it’s noteworthy that Bear Maple contains no added sugar, just the sugar from the coconut water and juice.

Taste-wise, Bear Maple does not disappoint. The beverages possess a lightness akin to flavored sparkling waters, coupled with a subtle sweetness that's a welcoming departure from beverages using zero calorie sweeteners. Ginseng provides a gentle, earthy undercurrent across the range without being overpowering.

The citrus variants, Yuzu Citrus and Lemongrass Mint, are especially notable; they complement the ginseng's earthiness with a refreshing zest, resulting in a well-executed balance of flavors. We’re also fond of the Ginger variety, although we’d probably like another flavor to complement it. Last, but not least, is the flagship Ginseng variety. While it is tasty, we think that this might be a bit intimidating compared to the other flavors.

Bear Maple’s packaging opts for a design that feels nature centric and rustic. At the top of the can is the brand logo, with the small tagline of “sparkling ginger elixir” beneath it. Each flavor is represented by a corresponding set of accent colors, although they don’t necessarily fit perfectly with the flavor (e.g. blue for ginger). Images of a maple leaf near the top and a ginseng root towards the bottom give visual cues about the product’s key ingredients. There’s also a fair amount of text callouts on the front panel, including ones that promote the sugar and caffeine free formulation and a light functional statement of “for mental stamina, clarity + focus.”

While this is definitely a nice start for Bear Maple’s packaging, there is room for enhancement. The calorie content, a crucial detail for the health-conscious consumer, warrants a more prominent display for immediate visibility. Furthermore, the design hierarchy could be decluttered to ensure quick and clear identification of the product's purpose. The current branding heavily implies maple, yet it's ginseng that deserves a bit more of the spotlight. The brand narrative could be better served by integrating this hero ingredient more cohesively into its identity (it is, afterall, called Bear Maple not Bear Ginseng). Moreover, accentuating the clean taste of the liquid could be more effectively communicated to align with the product's inherent benefits. We think flavor is for sure what will keep consumers coming back.

Overall, Bear Maple Sparkling Ginseng Elixirs presents itself as a laudable addition to the beverage market. They deliver on the promise of a light, refreshing drink suitable for those seeking a healthier twist to carbonated refreshments. With a refined approach to packaging that better showcases the product's virtues and ginseng's role, Bear Maple could enhance its appeal. But this is definitely a solid start.