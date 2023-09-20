Better Booch Premium Kombucha Tea

Covers Products: Hibiscus Ginger Lime, Tangerine White Tea, Tropical Green Tea, Yerba Mate Berry

Cha is a new line of USDA Organic sparkling teas from LA-based kombucha marketer Better Booch. Kombucha companies continue to expand outside the category as they search for growth and today we’re taking a look at one of the latest brands to do so.

Cha contra in four flavors: Hibiscus Ginger Lime (mood elevating), Tropical Green Tea (clarity + peace), Yerba Mate Berry (immunity + energy) and Tangerine White Tea (vitality). Each 12 ounce can contains 10 calories and 2 grams of added sugar from agave plus stevia to further sweeten the drinks. Agave inulin is the prebiotic of choice and the products contain 1 gram of dietary fiber per can.

From a taste perspective, all four flavors of Cha are light, crisp, and have just a hint of sweetness. The tea flavors are also mild in comparison to their unadulterated versions, but we think there’s plenty of flavor for the sparkling format that they’ve chosen. Finally, a note of fruit flavor helps add extra depth to the drinks and also narrows the gap between these products and other mid-calorie sparkling beverages that it will likely be competing with (most of which are fruit flavored).

All four flavors are enjoyable and the differences between them are somewhat nuanced. As the drinks are made with some unique ingredients (such as dried pineapple in the Tropical Green Tea and lemon peel in the Hibiscus Ginger Lime) these nuances are actually quite interesting. Fortunately none of the drinks have noticeable stevia flavor or aftertaste to get in the way of things. We’d be hard pressed to pick out a favorite and all four are, in our opinion, on equal footing when it comes to flavor.

As for the branding, Cha has a nice modern looking aesthetic that definitely catches the eye. The Cha logo, which is simple illustrated black lettering in all caps, sits at the bottom of the front panel while the core graphic element, a conceptual shape that’s unique in both shape and color for each flavor, sits in the center and serves as the background for the flavor name. To the right of this is a circular callout for the drink’s sugar content with “sparkling prebiotic tea” wrapping around the circle. Finally, at the top of the can is a functional callout that’s also unique to each flavor.

While it all looks good there are a few things about the design that leave some room for improvement in terms of it being a functional package design. For starters, we’d like to see “sparkling prebiotic tea” have a more prominent callout. It’s easy to miss and the last thing that the eye goes to when scanning the front of the can. The most obvious place for it is the top of the front panel where the function callout sits. Second, putting the logo at the bottom might lead to it being obscured in cooler shelves. Putting it in the center or higher up would certainly fix this.

One final bit of feedback is to list the caffeine content for the drinks. We assume the Yerba Mate Berry has the highest caffeine content while the Hibiscus Ginger Lime likely has none. It seems like an obvious thing to include and something that consumers will definitely ask about.

Ultimately, we really like Better Booch’s Cha and the initial four flavors that they’ve created. It’s a bit more true to their roots compared with many of the non-kombucha offerings that we’re seeing from the kombucha category and Cha is very much enjoyable in its own right.