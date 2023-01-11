Covers Products: Boost - Manuka Honey Wellness Shot, Immunity - Manuka Honey Wellness Shot, Restore - Manuka Honey Wellness Shot

Honeydrop Shots are the latest innovation from Honeydrop, a company that has been producing a range of honey-infused beverages for over a decade. The 2 oz. shots, which are pasteurized via high pressure processing (HPP) and shelf stable, feature a blend of organic ingredients highlighted by manuka honey.

The shot line has launched with three SKUs: Immunity (ginger, lemon, turmeric, and black pepper), Restore (apple, ginger, lemon, bee pollen, propolis, and cayenne) and Boost (ginger, lemon, and matcha). All three flavors feature manuka honey, which, along with the juices, adds some sweetness while also serving as a functional ingredient that’s known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.

The products have between 15 - 30 calories, are sweetened exclusively with juice and manuka honey, and contain no artificial ingredients.

All three shots taste fresh and enjoyable, definitely a nice thing to see in a shelf stable product. Here’s a look at each SKU:

Immunity - This is their take on the classic ginger, lemon and turmeric shot with added black pepper. It’s mildly spiced, smooth in body, and has a light note of honey at the finish.

Boost - Blending matcha, lemon and ginger creates a somewhat original take on a matcha flavored beverage. There’s also a light honey finish that helps round things out.

Restore - Thanks to the addition of apple juice, this is the sweetest and highest calorie (30 per serving) variety. It also features notes of lemon, ginger and cayenne, and has a touch of spice at the finish.

On the branding and design end of things, Honeydrop has created an attractive miniature version of its flagship product. Each of the three flavors is quickly distinguished by a colored background – red for Restore, gold for Immunity, and lime green for Boost. The label format is consistent and has a top down hierarchy starting with the Honeydrop logo, a yellow droplet, the flavor name, and a list of the hero ingredients.

While the name makes it clear that the drink contains honey, it isn’t obvious that the shots feature manuka honey, which is significantly more expensive . The first mention of it is found in the small copy on the front panel. We wish that there was a more prominent way to highlight this ingredient as we think it would both generate more interest and increase the perceived value of the product.

Regardless, we think that expanding into shots is a really smart move for Honeydrop. From a positioning perspective, honey is the perfect ingredient for a shot category that’s rooted in health and wellness. The ingredient and the product name should certainly catch some eyeballs, the liquid inside the bottle is top notch, and its shelf stability should make it an intriguing option for retailers and distributors.