Covers Products: Aromatic, Bright/Herbal , Sweet/Spicy

Launched in 2021, DRY Botanical Bitters & Soda is marketed as a zero-proof and zero sugar beverage that offers “the complexity and ritual of a craft cocktail without the alcohol.” It’s the third product line from DRY Soda and joins a handful of brands that are actively marketing bitters and soda products.

DRY Botanical Bitters & Soda has three flavors: Sweet/Spicy, Aromatic and Bright/Herbal. Each of the three pairs flavors from the cocktail world with sparkling water to create flavors that are complex, but crisp and refreshing. The drinks are designed to be consumed straight, but can also serve as cocktail mixers.

Here’s a look at the three flavors:

Aromatic (10 calories) - With notes of cinnamon, orange and aromatic bitters, this variety is the most literal interpretation of bitters and soda. The crisp carbonation adds depth and complexity, while the noticeably bitter finish gives it the most cocktail-like feel of the three SKUs.

Bright/Herbal (5 calories) - This variety features ginger juice, ginger extract and sage. The end result is indeed a bright flavor, with the sage and added flavorings giving the drink an almost floral profile. The ginger adds a hint of spice to the finish, but it’s far from being spicy.

Sweet/Spicy (15 calories) - This variety has the most assertive flavor of the three. It features natural flavors along with apple cider vinegar and orange juice, which provides the light note of sweet and helps bridge the gap with the spicy flavoring. There’s definitely more spice than sweet, but we really enjoyed it.

Packaging is a very polished looking 8.45 ounce glass bottle. The label, which is a two-inch square, features a circle that contains the DRY logo, a simple illustration that matches the flavor, and the name of the SKU .

We love the minimalism of the design as it goes perfectly with the simple ingredients in each product. The polished, sophisticated look sends a clear message that this is a quality product.

Overall, DRY’s Botanical Bitters & Soda is a really enjoyable and well-executed product line that can function as both an RTD and a mixer. We definitely like what the brand has created and this seems like something that should also help expand its reach into new consumers and occasions.