Covers Products: Citra Mango, Lime Spritz, Rose Limonade, The Original

Everhop Sparkling Hop Water is a new entrant into the growing category of hop-infused sparkling waters. Each flavor pairs a specific hop variety with a splash of fruit juice, with. no added sugar and just calories per 12 ounce can.

The initial product line includes four flavors: The Original flavor pairing Chinook hops with grapefruit, Lime Spritz combining Simcoe hops and lime, Citra Mango fusing citra hops with mango, and Rosé Lemonade blending mosaic hops, strawberry, and lime.

All four varieties are distinctly hop-centric, delivering a bold hoppy note upfront and a splash of fruit flavor on the back end. While the differences in hop varieties contribute to each SKU's unique profile, the subtleties may be more appreciated by those with a discerning palate for hops, particularly between closely related flavors like The Original and Lime Spritz.

On the packaging front, Everhop’s design opts for simplicity, featuring a matte label that's dense with text and embellished by a singular hop image. The front panel includes a "NY" mention which is a nod to the brand's Warwick, New York origins, but it does not clearly connect or contribute to the broader brand narrative.

All in all, it’s an attractive design and we think the minimalist look goes well with the simple ingredients inside the can.

Beyond that, we think the brand can further differentiate itself both visually and in its messaging. On the company’s website, there’s a prominent mention of the brand being crafted by experienced brewers, which is something that suggests they are going to lean in on the beer audience. But the product itself doesn’t make mention of this, although we do suspect that a beer audience is most likely to care about the hop varieties.

Even though the brand isn’t directly marketing itself as a beer alternative, we do think that they would benefit from adding 0.0% to the front panel along with a callout for the fact that the drinks have 5 calories. Both of these things are meaningful to the consumer, especially as the concept of a hop water is still relatively nascent.

In the end, Everhop has succeeded in creating a tasty hop-centric beverage with an appealing aesthetic. While it’s not totally clear what this brand wants to be (Beer alternative? A tasty sparkling water?), we think that this is a nice start that both tastes great and looks attractive.