Covers Products: Sparkling Lemon & Ginger, Sparkling Pink Grapefruit & Cucumber, Sparkling White Peach

Designed for detox, Ful Water is a line of sparkling water beverages that are enhanced with spirulina.

The drinks come in three flavors: Lemon & Ginger, White Peach and Pink Grapefruit & Cucumber, each of which are sweetened with agave and clock in at 8 grams of sugar and 35 calories per 12 ounce can. The added spirulina provides modest amounts of calcium, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B2 as well as trace amounts of fiber.

Inside the can, Ful Water has created some nice tasting formulations. The liquid itself has a blue tint, a side effect of the added spirulina and something that is impossible to hide. But this really has no impact on the flavor, which balance pleasing flavors, a modest amount of carbonation, and a touch of sweetness from the added agave. Pink Grapefruit & Cucumber was our favorite but they are all quite tasty.

One final note on the liquid:we really like that Ful has managed to put a healthful ingredient into this product without compromising the drinking experience. It’s a nice contrast to some other sparkling water products that have added functionality, which nowadays typically comes in the form of fiber.

Moving on to the packaging, Ful Water utilizes a matte finish shrink sleeve label that has a blue top half and a lower portion that utilizes a unique accent color unique for each SKU. The graphic treatment has a technical vibe and the word “DETOX” sits prominently at the top of the can above “spirulina water”. The logo, which is placed in front of a large water droplet , is front and center, while the flavor name is at the bottom on top of the accent color.

While the product does look aesthetically pleasing and the design is polished, we have a couple of questions about the messaging and packaging. We think that the most pressing thing is making a more clear product statement that includes some mention of the fact that the product is sweetened. The current product statement, which is basically the combination of word “detox” and “spirulina water,” leaves this to chance and relies on a consumer being able to piece this together.

Given that the brand is competing with a variety of sparkling drinks that are colorful, approachable, and have a fun vibe to them, we think that Ful might want to consider a bit of a less technical approach than they currently have. Otherwise, we think the product will probably skew towards the functional drink set which might not be the best approach.

In the end, we really enjoyed the flavor of Ful Water and the value proposition that it brings. However, the brand needs to tighten up the branding and messaging so the consumer has a better sense of what Ful is and why they need it.