Indo Cold Brew Coffee

Covers Products: Organic Cold Brew Coffee

Indo is a new organic coffee company co-founded by Snoop Dogg, currently offering a single unflavored RTD and with plans to launch whole bean varieties in the future .

Considering Snoop’s well-chronicled love for the plant, many may instantly wonder if Indo is a cannabis product. However, the name actually refers to the coffee’s sourcing – single origin Sumatra from co-founder Michael Riady’s native Indonesia.

Indo's organic cold brew coffee contains only water and has zero calories and no added sweeteners. The coffee is smooth, rich, and has subtle notes of chocolate. Its simple and clean, and, with 250mg of caffeine, makes an ideal pick-me-up.

Indo's packaging is eye-catching, with a slim 12-ounce can and a bright yellow shrink sleeve label with a matte finish. The front of the can has a minimalist design, featuring the word "Indo" in a gothic font, the company's web address in freehand, and a vertical callout for "organic cold brew coffee" in typewriter font on a white background.

However, for the brand to succeed in retail, the aforementioned callout could benefit from being more prominent and easier to read, perhaps by having it run horizontally instead of vertically. Additionally, front panel callouts for the lack of calories and sweeteners could help the brand.

Though Indo has an interesting and well-executed product, and while Snoop Dogg’s presence could bring visibility, it needs to expand its product line if it wants to succeed in the already saturated RTD coffee market. The coffee category offers several options – flavored SKUs, a range of sweeteners, and regular or plant-based milks, to name a few – and Indo will need to consider these options to stay competitive.

In conclusion, Indo is an intriguing and well-made organic cold brew coffee. The liquid is good, the packaging is solid, and the high profile co-founder certainly should give the brand some visibility. However, the brand needs to think about expanding its product line to succeed in the RTD coffee market.