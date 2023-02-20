Covers Products: Paloma Libre

Paloma Libre is the first offering from Jas, a startup company whose mission is to create alcohol-free no-compromise equivalents to craft cocktails. Their first offering is, as the name suggests, their take on the classic Mexican cocktail.

Ingredients include sparkling water, lime and grapefruit juices (5% juice), cane sugar, agave, natural flavors and ashwagandha (for some light functionality in place of alcohol). Jas has 70 calories and 15 grams of added sugar per 12 ounce can.

When it comes to flavor, Jas has done a really great job of recreating the flavor of a paloma without the buzz. The blend of lime, grapefruit, and sweeteners is spot on and the combination of flavors and extracts do a nice job of creating flavor notes that are a nice substitute for tequila – complete with a bit of bite at the end.

Jas’s branding – a pink background and white lettering – is bright and vibrant. The logo is the focal point of the front panel and it consists of “jas” displayed twice as an outline and again in solid white lettering. Beneath this is “alcohol-free cocktail,” which is direct and shouldn’t be confusing. Finally, below the logo, sits the name of the SKU, Paloma Libre.

The end result is a product that looks modern, catches the eye, and is clean and polished. We definitely appreciate the simplicity of the messaging and it’s the type of product that a consumer can quickly understand with just a glance.

Overall, Jas’s flagship SKU is a really good one. It can definitely hold its own with other RTD alcohol free cocktails and it might even have a leg up in terms of approachability. We’re curious to see where the brand goes from here in terms of additional SKUs, but this is for sure a really great start.