Covers Products: Berry It Alive, Mango Chainsaw, Severed Lime

Canned water maker Liquid Death has made a name for itself using an unorthodox – and highly catchy – approach to its branding and marketing. Now the company is hoping to take its momentum into a new category with the release of its first flavored varieties.

Liquid Death’s initial three flavors are Severed Lime, Berry It Alive, and Mango Chainsaw. The products are sweetened lightly with agave nectar and have 3 grams of sugar and 20 calories per 16 ounce can.

Despite the irreverent flavor names, all three flavors are straightforward and enjoyable. They’ve effectively hit the most popular flavors for the sparkling water category - citrus with Severed Lime, berry with Berry It Alive, and tropical with Mango Chainsaw. Unlike many flavored sparkling waters currently on the market, it should be noted that these are not zero calorie or sugar free products.

While that might be an issue for some, we honestly like the touch of sweetness that they’ve added. It’s a bit of a tease to your palate and it both makes you want to keep coming back for more and adds some depth to the fruit flavors. And these products in no way drink like a CSD or something with a heavier level of sweetness.

That being said, this product does feel like a bit of an in-between product. It doesn’t seem like something that’s going to convert the consumer who is religiously drinking zero calorie sparkling water, but it does feel like the product they might reach for in place of a CSD. But given the already extremely crowded and ultra price competitive nature of flavored sparkling water, we think having meaningful differentiation is key and a smart decision on their part.

On the outside, Liquid Death uses the same 16 ounce cans as in its two flagship unflavored offerings. While those two SKUs use a black and white for their backgrounds, the flavors use gold, green and silver to set them apart, while the label otherwise follows largely the same structure with the Liquid Death logo at the top, followed by the flavor name and the skull illustration.

While the packaging definitely looks slick, there isn’t enough visual distinction from the flagship unsweetened and unflavored waters. While there is a small callout under the flavor name for “naturally flavored sparkling water,” we think it could be easy to miss, especially considering that the framework of the label is nearly identical to its flagship products.

We’re definitely fans of Liquid Death’s branding, but we think that this sub-line needs some sort of visual element to give it its own identity. This would help to clarify that this is not a zero calorie and unflavored product and avoid having any unhappy consumers who pick up the wrong product.

Overall, we really like the direction that Liquid Death has taken with its initial move into flavored sparkling water. Thanks to the addition of a light amount of sweetener, the liquid is definitely something that stands out as does the somewhat unique approach to the flavor names.