Covers Products: Cashew Milk - Chocolate, Cashew Milk - Strawberry, Cashew Milk - Vanilla

Nutcase is a line of RTD cashew milk beverages positioned as “nostalgic, healthy, and delicious.” The lineup includes three flavors, Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry, all of which are made with a simple list of clean ingredients.

The cashew milk – water, cashews, agave syrup and dates – provide the drinks’ mild sweetness. The products have 160 - 180 calories, 10 grams of fat, 5 grams of protein and 9 - 14 grams of added sugar per 8-ounce can.

As far as the flavors, nostalgia definitely feels like a good theme. We started off with the rich and indulgent Chocolate, which really nails the classic chocolate milk flavor, but, thanks to the cashew milk base, tastes even richer.

That’s quite the contrast to Vanilla, which has a much milder taste that’s clearly derived from vanilla extract. While we like the touch of cinnamon at the finish, improving the vanilla flavor would help. Finally, there’s Strawberry, the most nostalgic flavor – complete with candy-like strawberry flavoring—but without the gums and other junk ingredients that typically are found in RTD strawberry milk.

Ultimately, these are some of the best RTD single-serve nut milks that we’ve sampled. The flavors are well-crafted, and they offer a nice alternative to traditional dairy milk with a nostalgic twist. However, it’s worth noting that while these drinks are enjoyable, they don't necessarily showcase the unique flavor of cashews as prominently as they could.

Nutcase’s minimalist packaging design is sleek, eye-catching and modern. The cans are black with the brand name displayed vertically in bold, contrasting letters. Each flavor is easily differentiated by the color used for the word "CASE"—yellow for Chocolate, red for Strawberry and blue for Vanilla. This color-coded system adds a nice pop of color to the otherwise understated design, but we think the text for each flavor could be a bit larger.

The 8 ounce cans feel\ slightly smaller than the standard 12-ounce size we typically see in the RTD market, but this could be seen as a positive in that it overall keeps the calories and sugar low. However, it might leave some consumers wishing for a bit more liquid per can, especially if it’s being merchandised with larger products.

The overall aesthetic is clean and premium, which aligns well with the brand’s focus on using simple, high-quality ingredients. However, it does feel like the design is trying to elevate nut milk into something more sophisticated (and perhaps functional) than the casual beverage consumers might be expecting a line of nut milks that are delivering classic flavors.

Overall, Nutcase successfully delivers a delicious and nostalgic drink in a stylish package, though there might be a slight disconnect between the slick, modern design and the casual, comforting nature of the product itself.