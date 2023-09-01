Covers Products: Mojito, Paloma

Per Se is a new brand of RTD alcohol-free craft cocktails that are designed to provide consumers with incredible flavor that’s reminiscent of their alcoholic counterparts. The lightly carbonated products are packaged in 8.4 ounce slim cans and come in three flavors.

These three flavors include Hibiscus Margarita, Paloma, and Mojito. We only tried the latter two, which are more direct interpretations of popular cocktails. The Mojito variety contains 14% juice, 60 calories, and 12 grams of added sugar while the Paloma has 53% juice, 80 calories, and 6 grams of added sugar. In both cases, the ingredient lists are very straightforward and short. The products use natural flavors, which appears to be how they create the drinks’ take on alcohol-like flavor.

Speaking of flavor, both of these products are pretty good alcohol-free interpretations of the original. The Paloma has a bright grapefruit flavor from the added grapefruit juice, a moderate amount of sweetness, and a finishing note that adds a light bite. It’s not exactly like the burn you’d get from tequila in a regular Paloma, but it does a nice job of differentiating the product from a grapefruit soda.

The Mojito SKU follows the same general approach, albeit with lower juice content. It’s an enjoyable tasting product, although it’s probably a little light on mint flavor compared to a regular mojito. Regardless, it’s enjoyable and one of the better alcohol-free mojitos that we’ve sampled.

When it comes to branding, this is definitely a place where Per Se excels. It has an appearance that we’d describe as minimalist and sophisticated. This starts with the choice of a matte black label and label elements that are either white or the SKU’s designated accent color. The label copy is simple and to the point, with the flavor name and a handful of the most important product attributes (non-carbonated, alcohol-free, and 0.0%) on the front panel.

All in all, it’s an attractive looking product that feels understated in comparison to much of the competition.

Plus, we really like that Per Se is actively calling out 0.0%. With many alcohol-free products using dealcoholized approaches that result in some alcohol content (<0.5%) being present, this seems like a smart approach and one that’s meaningful to consumers who truly need zero proof.

Overall, Per Se is a well-executed and enjoyable entry into the non-alcoholic RTD space. Plus, they’ve managed to create two really great takes on classic popular cocktails, which should help keep consumer education to a minimum.