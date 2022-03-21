Covers Products: Blood Orange Yuzu, Fruit Punch, Tropical Citrus

Launched as a DTC product in January 2022, Perfy is a line of low-sugar sodas in 12 oz. cans that are enhanced with nootropics and adaptogens. The brand is launching in three flavors: Blood Orange, Tropical Citrus, and Fruit Punch.

All three SKUs have 20 calories and 3 to 4 grams of sugar from fruit juice, which also serve as flavorings for the drinks. In addition, the products contain allulose, stevia, and, in all SKUs aside from Fruit Punch, monk fruit.

The resulting flavors are sweet – almost too sweet – and fruity and, therefore, feel like they should have broad appeal. They’ve masked the sugar alternatives pretty well and it’s definitely less pronounced than what you’ll find in many competing products. Plus, we think that it’s really smart that they’ve created these products without any added sugar.

As far as the flavors go, all three are in a good spot, as the added juice helps make the fruit flavors both accurate and enjoyable. This is especially true in the fruit heavy Blood Orange (13% juice from blood orange, lemon, and yuzu juices) and Tropical Fruit Punch (14% juice from strawberry, pineapple, and lemon juices) SKUs, while Tropical Citrus (8% juice from passionfruit, pineapple, and lemon juices) has a slightly lighter fruit flavor.

In all three cases, the flavors taste familiar but have their own little twist on them thanks to the fruit juices that they’ve chosen. This should ideally make it easy for the consumer to both trial the product and to come back for more.

Moving on to Perfy’s packaging and branding, they’ve gone with a shrink sleeve label with a glossy finish. The cans are bright and vibrant and feature a different background (yellow, orange, or red) for each flavor.

The Perfy logo sits in the middle of the can in white in all lowercase and features a rounded san serif font that looks like what you’d expect from a tech company. Below this are fruit illustrations, which are drawn with a cartoonish rather than literal style. Most of the label copy, including the flavor name, is contained in a ring near the top of the can while a single line of text at the bottom says “adaptogenic + nootropic soda.” There’s also a callout for how many grams of sugar, which, thanks to its white background, really catches the eye.

While we really like the overall aesthetic of Perfy, we think there are a few issues that they should consider. First, the Tropical Citrus can is very difficult to read thanks to the yellow background not providing enough contrast with the white text used for the Perfy logo, flavor name, and all of the back label copy, which, unfortunately, is almost unreadable. Second, we’d suggest making the flavor name a bit more prominent and centered on the front of the can. Finally, we think that Perfy would benefit from a front-of-can callout for calories as this a pretty important selling point of the drinks.