Covers Products: Lemon, Original Black, Peach, Raspberry

Pretty Tasty Collagen Tea offers a refreshing take on the ready-to-drink (RTD) tea category with a beneficial twist: each can is enhanced with 10g of collagen protein. Their product line, which includes Raspberry, Peach, Lemon and Original Black flavors, provides a sugar-free tea experience that also includes 60mg of caffeine per can.

Each 12-ounce can contains 10 grams of collagen protein and a modest 60 mg of caffeine, catering to those looking for a mild energy boost without the sugar rush. The fruit-flavored varieties, sweetened with stevia, strike a delicate balance at 45 calories per can, while the unsweetened Original Black flavor sits slightly lower at 40 calories. The use of stevia is pleasantly subtle, avoiding the sometimes overpowering aftertaste that can often accompany this sweetener.

Right off the bat, we like that Pretty Tasty has modeled its SKU lineup after what you might expect to see in a mainstream RTD tea brand. All three fruit flavors are well balanced and lightly sweetened, but still have a good amount of tea flavor behind the fruit. Original Black has the slightly tannic tea flavor that you’d expect from unsweetened black tea. Ultimately all four should taste familiar to anyone who has picked up a fruit flavored RTD tea.

Beyond that, the stevia is light as mentioned, but the added bovine collagen does impart a bit of flavor and body. However, if we compare it to other collagen-enhanced beverages that we’ve sampled, we think that Pretty Tasty has done a really nice job of integrating these ingredients. They definitely do not have a negative effect on the flavor.

From a functional standpoint, the inclusion of collagen is a smart move. Collagen is widely recognized for its skin, hair, and nail benefits, aligning the product with beauty and wellness trends. The name "Pretty Tasty" cleverly plays on this dual nature—both a descriptor of the product's appeal as a beauty drink and a nod to its flavorful quality.

The packaging is definitely visually appealing, with a glossy shrink sleeve label that boasts a metallic reflection, adding a vibrant and modern look that's sure to stand out on shelves. However, we found the glossy finish and choice of colors made it slightly hard to quickly tell the difference between each SKU. Additionally, lack of a front panel callout for the caffeine content feels like a bit of a missed opportunity for clarity sake.

Overall, Pretty Tasty Collagen Tea is a solid entrant in the RTD tea market, particularly for those looking for a beverage that's both flavorful and functional.