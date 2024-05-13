Covers Products: Protein Coffee, Energy Uplift, Immunity Boost, Mighty Matcha, Mind Boost

Rokit, a British brand known for its diverse range of coffee and tea products, including stick packs, Nespresso pods, and RTDs, is now launching five of its 8.4-ounce RTD beverages in the U.S. This lineup includes four coffees and one matcha, showcasing the brand's commitment to both functional benefits and covering a lot of ground rather than just focusing on a single theme.

Three of the products (Mind Boost, Immunity Boost and Energy Uplift) are oat milk-based unflavored cold brew coffee drinks that are differentiated by functional ingredients. There’s also Mighty Matcha, which features coconut milk rather than oat milk and does not include any additional functional ingredients. Finally, there’s Protein Coffee, which contains 18 grams of protein from lactose-free, protein-enriched milk.

The three functional coffee drinks have 120 calories and 11 grams of sugar, the matcha has 70 calories and 10 grams of sugar, and the protein-enhanced coffee has 140 calories and 15 grams of sugar.

The packaging design is vibrant and modern, with each can labeled with its function and hero ingredients. The branding starts out feeling straightforward, with the large "ROKIT" logo prominently displayed in the center of the can. However, the multitude of claims and functional benefits could be overwhelming for some consumers, and simplifying this information would definitely enhance clarity. This is especially the case with the three functional coffees, which has a variety of text crammed into the lower portion of the front panel.

When it comes to taste, Rokit has done a commendable job crafting products that are very palatable and mainstream-oriented. The four coffee drinks feature a bold coffee note, a creamy body, and a mild sweetness. The added functional ingredients don’t seem to impact the flavor, which is certainly a good thing. However, having three SKUs that taste the same but offer marginally different functional ingredients might be somewhat confusing, requiring consumers to read the labels closely. Rokit could benefit from introducing more distinct flavor offerings or streamlining these SKUs to establish the brand more clearly.

The Protein Coffee stands out with a richer body compared to the plant-based offerings. That mouthfeel is to be expected from protein-enriched milk, and makes it the most palatable coffee drink of the lineup. The use of lactose-free milk is a plus, though it could be highlighted more prominently on the front of the can. Additionally, the darker background for this SKU gives it more visual pop compared to the other more colorful labels.

Mighty Matcha, the lone tea-based offering, is coconut milk-forward with a smooth matcha flavor and a touch of sweetness. It fits well within the mainstream taste profile. Including a matcha SKU is a fine idea for a brand like Rokit, but having it as the sole tea option in the lineup feels somewhat limiting.

Overall, Rokit has created some tasty beverages, but the brand's lack of focus makes it unclear what they are trying to be—a coffee, a functional beverage, or something else. Clarifying this identity is crucial for gaining traction in the crowded U.S. beverage market.