Covers Products: Saigon Cinnamon Latte, Straight Black with Vanilla, Traditional, with Oatmilk

Sang is a new line of Vietnamese RTD coffees packaged in 8 ounce cans and available in five different varieties.

The flavors include Vietnamese Coffee Straight Black with Vanilla, Vietnamese Coffee Traditional, Vietnamese Coffee with Oat Milk, Vietnamese Coffee Saigon Cinnamon and Vietnamese Coffee Saigon Cinnamon Oatmilk Latte. Aside from the Straight Black with Vanilla, which is unsweetened and has zero calories, the products are sweetened with sugar and monkfruit and contain between 95 and 115 calories per can.

We were able to sample all the varieties (with the exception of Saigon Cinnamon Oatmilk Latte) and they’ve certainly created some unique flavors across the bunch. This starts with the Straight Black with Vanilla (from natural flavoring), which has just a tease of vanilla flavor from what is otherwise a bold but smooth base of Vietnamese coffee.

From there, we sampled the two SKUs that are made with sweetened condensed milk, Traditional and Saigon Cinnamon Latte. Both have a strong coffee flavor, which is presumably a nod to the traditional method of brewing Vietnamese coffee using a slow drip filter called a phin which results in coffee that is both concentrated in flavor and more potent. The addition of sweetened condensed milk turns it into a classic Vietnamese coffee and gives the product some creaminess and sweetness. They’ve also added monkfruit to further the sweetness, which fortunately does not impact the flavor in any way. Saigon Cinnamon Latte is also flavored with cinnamon, which is definitely a nice finishing touch to the product.

Finally, we sampled the Vietnamese Coffee with Oatmilk. Clearly aiming to be the same as their Traditional SKU, minus the dairy, this product does a pretty good job of mimicking the flavor of the sweetened condensed milk. That being said, it’s not as creamy as the other two and feels a bit less traditional than the other two flavors.

As for the branding and packaging, Sang’s design does a nice job of positioning itself as authentic Vietnamese coffee that feels modern and approachable. At the top of the front panel you’ll find the Vietnamese text “Cà phê sữa đá”(iced coffee with milk) or “Cà phê đen đá” (iced coffee). Beneath this is the Sang logo, which has stylized lettering and an icon that looks like a crown sitting above it. This is immediately followed by the words “Vietnamese Coffee,” which sit in the center of the label and are definitely the focal point. The lower portion of the can is dedicated to the SKU name and a callout for the use of Vietnamese Coffee.

All of it reads easily from top to bottom, which certainly should help consumers figure out the product relatively quickly. However, one thing that feels like it needs some work is how they differentiate between the dairy and non-dairy lines. Presently this is done by using a different color for the Sang logo and the text for the flavor name (a reddish color for dairy and a turquoise blue for non-dairy). Aside from the turquoise text being slightly harder to read and having less visual pop to it, we think that a more direct callout would be helpful.