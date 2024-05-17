Covers Products: Coconut Water, Spakling Coconut Water

Strange Water is a new line of coconut water beverages that comes in two 12 ounce varieties: sparkling and still. Sourced from Vietnam, both products contain 80 calories and are made with pure coconut water.

The ingredient list for both varieties is quite simple. The only thing added to the drinks is vitamin C (presumably to help acidify the drinks) and there are no added sweeteners. The label also emphasizes that the products are all-natural, preservative-free and rich in natural electrolytes. We are assuming the drinks are 100% juice or close thereto, but this is not specified on the nutrition panel as it is in most other beverages.

Flavor-wise, Strange Water delivers a light, mildly sweet, and slightly salty coconut water experience. The still variety is straightforward, while the sparkling version adds a refreshing fizz, creating a unique option that sits between sparkling water and soda. It tastes pretty typical of what you’d expect from coconut water and we’d say that the flavor profile of Strange Water fits somewhere in the middle of the category — it’s not as fresh tasting as some of the high end products but it’s significantly better than some of the cheaper import brands that can be found in ethnic grocers.

Given that the majority of coconut water brands on the market focus on still and flavored varieties, the addition of a sparkling option provides a unique selling point. It might be something that helps the brand go beyond the existing base of coconut water consumers – and it could be an interesting place for Strange Water to further expand its product lineup.

Compared with the rest of the coconut water category, Strange Water’s packaging is visually distinctive. This starts with the use of a 12 ounce can, which is far from typical. The cans feature a matte finish shrink sleeve label that has a bold, retro-inspired font and abstract patterns in green and cream colors. Despite the name "Strange Water," the branding leans more towards a clean and modern aesthetic rather than anything particularly “strange.” The design is eye-catching and easily recognizable, which helps it stand out. However, from a functional standpoint, it doesn’t visually communicate as quickly as competing brands that use images of coconuts.

That being said, it’s hard to see this as a category disruptor. The sparkling format is definitely interesting, but other than that the core differentiator is simply its branding. This brand feels like it’s going to need something else to inspire consumers to choose it over any other coconut water.

Overall, Strange Water positions itself effectively in the coconut water market with its clean ingredients, natural flavor and distinctive packaging. While the name might suggest something unusual, the product experience is refreshingly straightforward and enjoyable. Both products are good, but we feel like Strange Water needs to do a bit more with its lineup and messaging if it’s going to be a serious contender.