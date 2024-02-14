Covers Products: Bitter Orange Spritz, Grapefruit Rosemary Sparkling Rose

Weekday Vibes is a line of non-alcoholic spritzers made with dealcoholized wine and available in two flavors: Grapefruit Rosemary Sparkling Rose and Bitter Orange Spritz. The two products have pretty different flavor profiles and nutritional makeups, but how do they hold up against their alcoholic counterparts?

The Bitter Orange Spritz, which feels very much modeled after an Aperol spritz, is sweeter and more full bodied than its counterpart. It has 45 calories and is sweetened with 6 grams of sugar (from added grape juice concentrate) and sucralose; it also contains propylene glycol and natural flavors. It’s a very nice non-alcoholic version of this ubiquitous cocktail and we think that consumers seeking NA alternatives will be quite pleased.

The Grapefruit Rosemary Sparkling Rosé tastes more like a sparkling wine drink and has only 5 calories and zero grams of sugar. Like its counterpart, it features sucralose for a touch of sweetness. However, this SKU is much more delicate and contains both red and white dealcoholized wine. Those flavors are really the star of the show while the grapefruit and rosemary notes, which are derived from flavorings, provide more of an accent.

While both are tasty, we definitely preferred Bitter Orange Spritz’s fuller body. Aside from having a point of reference (the Aperol spritz) that most consumers will know, we feel like the slightly bitter, slightly sweet flavor profile feels like something that will have pretty broad appeal. On the other hand, Grapefruit Rosemary Sparkling Rose drinks much more like a sparkling wine alternative, and leaves some room for improvement in the grapefruit and rosemary flavors.

Moving on to the packaging, Weekday Vibes has a subtle, playful appearance. Both SKUs have a similar design, with a cream colored background at the top of the can and lines of color at the bottom that create a semicircle pattern. The Weekday Vibes logo is knocked out from these lines of color while the flavor name sits at the top of the label in a simple sans serif font with the words stacked on top of each other.

If they wanted something casual and subtle, they’ve definitely succeeded. Weekday Vibes’ label doesn’t scream “non-alcoholic wine drinks” and the only front panel tip is the word “rosé” on the Grapefruit Rosemary Sparkling Rosé label. Instead, the minimalist design doesn’t include any copy telling you what’s inside the can and it’s only the “less than 0.5% alcohol by volume” call out in the fine print where you are able to connect the dots.

While this product definitely looks cool, we do think that there should be a bit more to promote that the drinks are non-alcoholic and perhaps sparkling (this, too, is only mentioned in one of the flavor names). We think that this can probably be done without ruining the design and will be especially important as the products push into retail locations.

Overall, Weekday Vibes is a unique entry into the non-alcoholic/alcohol alternative category. It’s one of the few drinks that we’ve seen to use de-alcoholized wine as a base and, as a result, the flavor is pretty unique. We’d love to see a few more SKUs added to the line, but these are definitely a nice start.