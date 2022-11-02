Covers Products: Cacaofruit & Cherry, Cacaofruit & Ginger

Xoca is an all natural prebiotic soda made with upcycled cacao fruit that has dubbed itself as “The Good Soda.” The line, which has been rebranded since we first reviewed it in 2020, is available in two flavors, Cacaofruit & Cherry and Cacaofruit & Ginger, in 12 ounce cans.

Inside the can, both SKUs are made with sparkling water, reduced cacao fruit juice and other juices totalling over 30% juice, plus natural flavors and stevia. The cacao fruit juice adds flavor, sweetness, B vitamins, calcium, electrolytes and 2 grams of fiber per 12 ounce can. The end result are formulations that have 70 calories and 15 grams of sugar (0 grams added sugar) per can.

As for the liquid, cacaofruit is the dominant flavor across the two SKUs. This gives the drink a slightly tart, tropical, sweet and earthy taste. From there, the additional flavors are added, but they very much are accents. Their choice of flavors is pretty good, with Cacaofruit & Ginger having a mellow spice and Cacaofruit & Cherry adding a nice note of tart cherry flavor at the finish.

While the flavor is enjoyable and different, we wonder if it is a bit too heavy on the cacao fruit – even though they’ve clearly reduced it from the original formulations that were 50% juice. We still think that they could make the cacao fruit even lighter.

On the packaging and branding front, Xoca has undergone a major transformation that feels much more modern.

Xoca’s label now utilizes a matte-finished shrink sleeve label that has a black ring around the top and a primary area that has a different colored background for each of the SKUs (Cacaofruit & Ginger has a gold background while Cacaofruit & Cherry gets a red colored background). In addition, there are faint illustrations of cacao that can be seen on the lower portion of the label.

The primary copy area, which is the area with the colored background, is cleanly arranged and has three primary elements that sit inside it. The largest element, which also sits in the center of the label, is a large “The Good Soda” logo in a script font. Above this, you’ll find a smaller Xoca logo and below it you’ll find the flavor name, which spans two lines and is roughly the same size as the Xoca logo (there’s also a very small line of fine print beneath it that says “A natural source of probiotics”). Up in the top black ring, you’ll find the front panels only label copy, the text “Good for your gut” and “Good for the planet.”

While aesthetically pleasing, there are a couple of things on the package that we think can be improved. First and foremost, “The Good Soda” logo distracts from “Xoca” and, unfortunately, creates confusion over what the brand name is – not to mention that Xoca would have a nearly impossible time trying to “own” The Good Soda. We’d suggest either removing this logo or swapping their location and size so that in either case the Xoca logo is the hero of the label.

Beyond that, we think that the product needs some more front panel callouts for fiber, calories, and/or sugar and clearer statement of what the product is. Nearly every product that Xoca will compete with has this and their omission simply puts the brand at a competitive disadvantage. It doesn’t help that the nutrition panel on the Cacaofruit & Ginger SKU is almost impossible to read due to white text being placed on top of the gold background.

Overall, we definitely applaud Xoca for their rebrand. While some tweaks are still needed, this is a big step forward for the brand and one that gets them closer to the mark.